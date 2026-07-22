BJP MP Nishikant Dubey launched a sharp attack on Congress, accusing it of trying to 'break the nation'. He demanded a probe into Rahul Gandhi's alleged funding from the Soros Foundation and his meetings during foreign visits.

BJP MP accuses Congress of attempting to 'break the nation'

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress party over its protest outside Lok Kalyan Marg (LKM) against police action on CJP protesters. Dubey alleged that the opposition party was attempting to "break the nation" and called for an investigation into Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's alleged ties with the Soros Foundation.

Speaking to reporters, Dubey alleged that the Congress was associating with "anti-national" elements and questioned the nature of Rahul Gandhi's meetings during his overseas trips. "I think the Gandhi family is colluding with traitors. Look at what happened at Jantar Mantar yesterday--the manner in which swords were brandished and how Islamic countries are supporting this. By colluding with such people, Congress is doing such disgusting things. This is a clear attempt to break the nation," Dubey said.

Calls for probe into Rahul Gandhi's foreign visits, funding

The BJP MP further questioned Rahul Gandhi's interactions during his foreign visits and demanded an official probe into his funding. "Who did Rahul Gandhi meet during his foreign visits? Which officials of Islamic countries did he meet? Which Chinese officers did he meet? The government should thoroughly probe his funding by the Soros Foundation," he alleged.

Dubey also accused the Congress of attacking the media, claiming it reflected the party's underlying mindset. "Attacking the media shows the true mindset of the Congress... Rahul Gandhi wants to come to power by hook or by crook by breaking the nation. The Soros Foundation and Islamic countries are funding him," he alleged.

Opposition holds protest against government

The remarks came after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, along with senior leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, were detained by police on Tuesday and taken to Chhatrasal Stadium after protesting outside the Prime Minister's residence against police action on CJP protesters.

On Wednesday, Opposition MPs staged a protest within the Parliament premises on Wednesday, dressed in black attire to register their dissent against the government. Key opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were present at the demonstration.

'Peaceful protest not undemocratic': Priyanka Gandhi

Speaking at the protest, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asserted that students are raising genuine concerns and fighting for their legitimate rights. "The education budget is ₹1.4 lakh crore, yet you are waiving off ₹16 lakh crore in loans for Adani and Ambani. Students are engaged in a genuine struggle and are demanding systemic change because paper leaks are occurring repeatedly. There is nothing undemocratic about peaceful protest, but what is being done to students and inside Parliament is truly undemocratic," she said. (ANI)