TN Minister KA Sengottaiyan said CM C Joseph Vijay will attend the NITI Aayog meet on June 11 to raise the state's developmental needs. He added the govt is focusing on improving public services and administrative efficiency.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 9 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Minister KA Sengottaiyan on Tuesday said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will attend the upcoming NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi on June 11 and raise several issues concerning the state's developmental requirements before the Centre.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing reporters, Sengottaiyan said the Chief Minister would present Tamil Nadu's needs and priorities during the meeting. "Chief Minister Vijay will attend the NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi on June 11. He will address many of the Tamil Nadu state government's requirements during the meeting," Sengottaiyan said.

Improving Public Services

The minister said the state government is focusing on improving the delivery of essential public services and has directed officials to expedite the issuance of key documents required by citizens. "People need caste certificates and patta documents on priority. We are looking at how quickly we can provide them, and officials have been instructed to expedite the work," he said.

Sengottaiyan added that the government is conducting inspections across departments as part of an effort to improve administrative efficiency. "We are inspecting each department based on the instructions of the Chief Minister," he said.

Disaster Preparedness and Governance

Highlighting disaster preparedness, the minister said the Union government had sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore for disaster management-related activities. He also said the Chief Minister had laid out a long-term governance roadmap soon after assuming office.

"During the first Cabinet meeting itself, the Chief Minister devised a five-year plan for all departments. This is the first time such an initiative has been undertaken," Sengottaiyan said.

The minister further said that the Chief Minister is prioritising governance and implementation over publicity. "CM is focused on action rather than meeting the media," he remarked.

On the role of the media, Sengottaiyan said, "Press freedom should be towards the welfare of the state and not for individual gains."

Review of Development Projects

His remarks come days after a review meeting in Tiruppur, where Sengottaiyan had said the government identified several projects requiring immediate implementation, including waste management initiatives and measures to address pollution caused by dyeing units.

The minister had also stated that development works in tribal and hill areas would be completed within two months in accordance with Central government guidelines, while reaffirming the administration's commitment to transparent governance and timely resolution of public issues. (ANI)