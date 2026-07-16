Madhya Pradesh received textile investment proposals worth Rs 1,592 crore at Bharat Tex 2026, expecting to create over 15,700 jobs. CM Mohan Yadav promoted the state's 'Farm to Fashion' capabilities and the upcoming PM MITRA Park.

Madhya Pradesh received investment proposals worth Rs 1,592 crore at Bharat Tex 2026, with the proposed investments expected to generate more than 15,700 employment opportunities.

The investment proposals were received from leading national and international companies across sectors such as textile recycling, spinning, garment manufacturing, innerwear, apparel and export-oriented textile production, according to an official release.

CM Yadav Engages with Industry Leaders

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the Madhya Pradesh Pavilion at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi and reviewed the state's industrial achievements, investment opportunities, and textile sector capabilities. CM Yadav also held one-to-one meetings with representatives of several leading textile and apparel companies to discuss fresh investments, expansion plans, employment generation and export promotion in the state.

Additionally, the Chief Minister participated in a high-level roundtable on the textile sector in the presence of Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh. The meeting, attended by more than 100 industry representatives, focused on export promotion, skill development, sustainable manufacturing, logistics, global competitiveness and measures to facilitate investments in the sector.

Madhya Pradesh: A 'Farm to Fashion' Hub

Addressing the gathering, CM Yadav stressed that Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a "Farm to Fashion" destination by offering a complete textile value chain--from cotton cultivation, ginning and spinning to weaving, knitting, dyeing, finishing and garment manufacturing. He said the state is India's largest producer of organic cotton, accounting for nearly 47 per cent of the country's total organic cotton production, making it an attractive destination for textile and garment manufacturers.

PM MITRA Park: A Major Textile Hub

Highlighting the state's flagship textile project, the Chief Minister said the PM MITRA Park being developed over 2,158 acres in Dhar district is expected to become a major textile manufacturing hub. He said the park has already attracted investment proposals worth nearly Rs 20,000 crore, with more than 30 companies expressing interest in setting up units. The project is expected to generate over 44,000 employment opportunities.

Attractive Incentives for Investors

He further said Madhya Pradesh offers one of the country's most attractive incentive packages for the textile, garment and footwear sectors, including capital investment incentives, interest subsidies, reimbursement of electricity duty, concessions in land premium and full reimbursement of stamp duty. He added that the state government is also focusing on women's employment, skill development and strengthening industrial infrastructure.

Invitation to Global Investors Summit 2027

Concluding his address, CM Yadav invited industry leaders to partner with Madhya Pradesh in making it India's most preferred destination for textile and garment investments. Furthermore, he extended an invitation to industry leaders to participate in the Global Investors Summit (GIS-2027), scheduled for the first week of January 2027, and partner with Madhya Pradesh in developing it as a global hub for textiles, garments and footwear manufacturing. (ANI)