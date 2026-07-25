Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu asserted that the 21st century belongs to Hinduism, citing its growing momentum globally. He said people are returning to the faith and credited PM Modi's diplomacy for increasing its acceptance abroad.

Asserting that the 21st century is set to belong to Hinduism, Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu on Friday stated that Hindu culture and beliefs are gaining significant momentum across the globe, with even those who had moved to other faiths now returning to the fold. The Governor made these remarks while attending the prize distribution ceremony of the Dharmanagar Rath Yatra Carnival, organised by the Dharmanagar Municipal Council on the occasion of 'Ulta Rath Yatra' (the return car festival) at the Town Kalibari premises.

'21st century to belong to Hinduism'

Speaking to reporters, Governor Nallu said, "Right now, across the whole world, Hindu culture and belief among followers are gaining significant momentum. The 21st century is going to belong to Hinduism. People who had moved to other faiths in between are now gradually returning to the Hindu faith. For instance, in Indonesia, even [former President] Sukarno's daughter returned to the Hindu fold, and faith is growing there," the Governor said.

PM Modi's role in global acceptance

He further credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic efforts for the increasing acceptance of Hindu traditions in regions where they were previously restricted. "Similarly, in Gulf countries where previously carrying or showing a picture of God could lead to punishment, the situation has changed. Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts, permissions are now being granted to construct Hindu temples there. Such big changes are happening. Our nation, Bharat, is set to become a powerful and influential nation in the world. This is good for everyone," he added.

Governor at Rath Yatra festivities

Recalling his participation in the festivities, the Governor noted that he had sought the Lord's blessings at the start of the Yatra in Agartala and chose to visit Dharmanagar to mark the Lord's return journey, known as 'Bahuda Yatra'.

Wishing for the well-being of the people, the governor stated, "May God keep everyone happy and healthy--with this belief, I have come here today." (ANI)