JJD's Tej Pratap Yadav backs JSP founder Prashant Kishor in the Bankipur by-election, aiming to defeat the BJP in its long-held bastion. Yadav also sought support from the RJD candidate, while BJP's Neeraj Kumar Sinha campaigns with Pawan Singh.

Ahead of the Bankipur Assembly by-election, Janashakti Janata Dal (JJD) president Tej Pratap Yadav on Friday announced his support for Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor, asserting that the "right candidate" should emerge victorious in the upcoming poll.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "It started raining the moment we announced our support to Prashant Kishor... In Bankipur, the right candidate should win." Kishor aims to break the BJP's winning streak in the constituency. However, Kishor faces a tough battle ahead. Choosing to contest a long-time BJP bastion, the JSP founder is looking to break over 15 years of the party winning the seat. Since 2010, the seat has been represented by Nitin Nabin. In another political move, Tej Pratap also reached out to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate, Rekha Gupta, seeking her cooperation for their supported front. "The RJD also has a candidate there, Rekha Gupta; we want her to support us as well," he added.

BJP Steps Up Campaigning

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up its outreach in the constituency. Singer and BJP MLC Pawan Singh was seen campaigning for the party's candidate, Neeraj Kumar Sinha, whom he described as a brother. "I have come to my home. I have come for my brother. I will go and request my family to bless my brother Neeraj. Blessings are pouring in," Pawan Singh stated during his visit.

By-election Background

In Bihar, the by-election will be held for the 182-Bankipur Assembly constituency. The Bankipur Assembly by-election was necessitated due to the resignation of now Bharatiya Janata Party President Nitin Nabin from the Bihar Legislative Assembly after he was elected to the Rajya Sabha in March.

BJP announced Neeraj Kumar Sinha as its candidate for the Bankipur Assembly by-election, replacing Abhishek Kumar Sinha, who withdrew from the contest citing family reasons.

Election Schedule

On July 2, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for bypolls to three Assembly Constituencies in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, which includes the high-profile seats of Bankipur, Datia, and Manjalpur. The last date for filing nominations was fixed as July 13 (Monday), with the scrutiny of the nomination papers scheduled to take place on July 14 (Tuesday). Candidates will have until July 16 (Thursday) to withdraw their candidatures. The polling for the three assembly seats in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat will be conducted on July 30 (Thursday), while the counting of votes is slated for August 3 (Monday).