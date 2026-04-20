Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, CM MK Stalin expressed confidence in winning over 200 seats. He faces a triangular contest in his Kolathur constituency, a seat he has held since 2011 with significant victory margins.

As Tamil Nadu heads into a crucial Assembly election, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin exuded confidence of winning more than 200 seats in the forthcoming elections. "We will win more than 200 seats in the elections. The BJP is ready to do anything to form a government. I appeal to everyone to vote for DMK candidate from T. Nagar constituency, Raja Anbazhagan, in the elections...Don't forget to vote for the rising sun in this election," CM Stalin said in a rally in T Nagar in Chennai on Sunday.

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The Kolathur Contest

AIADMK candidate P Santhana Krishnan and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) V S Babu are locked in a fierce triangular contest with DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is contesting for the fourth time from Chennai's Kolathur Assembly constituency for the April 23 assembly elections in the state.

A DMK Stronghold

In 2021, he secured a massive 1,05,522 votes (61.4%), defeating AIADMK's Aadi Rajaram by a staggering margin of 70,384 votes. The election saw a voter turnout of 64.63% out of 2,68,296 electors.

His 2016 victory was equally decisive, with 91,303 votes (55.4%), beating JCD Prabhakar of the AIADMK by 37,730 votes, in an election that recorded a 64.26% turnout from 2,61,913 voters. These consistent wins have cemented Kolathur as a DMK stronghold under Stalin's leadership.

Kolathur and Stalin's Political Journey

The story of Kolathur is also deeply tied to Stalin's political evolution. His decision in 2011 to shift from Thousand Lights--a constituency he had dominated since 1989--proved to be a turning point.

The counting of votes will be held on May 4. (ANI)