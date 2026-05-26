Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay travels to Delhi for his first official visit. He is scheduled to meet PM Modi, President Murmu, Amit Shah, and leaders of various political parties, including Congress and Left, over a two-day trip.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is set to travel to Delhi on Wednesday at 10 am by a special flight from Chennai, which will mark his first visit to the national capital after assuming the CM office.

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According to the sources, after Vijay assumed office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10, reports emerged that he would travel to Delhi to meet President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with leaders of various political parties. However, the visit kept getting postponed as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on continuous foreign tours and occupied with several official engagements.

CM Vijay's Itinerary in Delhi

Tamil Nadu minister Aadhav Arjuna, along with other senior ministers, will also accompany Vijay to Delhi, where they will first visit the Tamil Nadu House in the national capital. As per the sources, later, at 4:30 pm, Chief Minister Joseph Vijay will leave by car to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, where he will meet him as a courtesy call and hold discussions with him.

After meeting with the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister will return to Tamil Nadu House. On Wednesday night, several leaders of Left parties and leaders of the Indian Union Muslim League in Delhi are expected to meet Chief Minister Joseph Vijay at Tamil Nadu House as a courtesy call.

According to the sources, on Thursday morning, CM Joseph Vijay will meet Vice President CP Radhakrishnan as a courtesy call. Thereafter, on Thursday, the Chief Minister is also expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and several senior Union Ministers in Delhi. The sources mentioned that later on Thursday, the Tamil Nadu CM is also expected to meet senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

Security Arrangements Reviewed

In connection with Vijay's Delhi visit, a security review meeting was held on Tuesday in the VIP lounge at the old Chennai airport regarding the arrangements to be made. Officials who attended the meeting included the Chief Minister's security officers, senior Chennai airport officials, senior officials of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), VIP security officials, senior officers of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and senior Chennai city police officials.