Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran inaugurated an exhibition in Chennai, celebrating PM Modi becoming the longest-serving elected PM. Leaders like Baijayant Panda and VP CP Radhakrishnan praised his 'historic' 12-year tenure and global leadership.

Exhibition in Chennai Marks 'Historic' Occasion

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran inaugurated an exhibition in Chennai today, dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the nation marks the historic occasion of him becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. State BJP President Nainar Nagendran said, "We are very proud of our Prime Minister and his 12-year achievement, which surpasses that of former Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru. He has done a lot of things for our people, not only for the Indian people at large but specifically for the Tamil people, Tamil Kalacharam, and Tamil Panbadu. Wherever he travels, even at the Ayana Sabha (United Nations), he speaks about Tamil literature. He deeply appreciates the Tamil people and Tamil literature. Furthermore, he has built massive infrastructure for our country. Beyond infrastructure, wherever he goes across the world, all global leaders are drawn to him and appreciate our Prime Minister..."

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Leaders Congratulate PM Modi

BJP MP Baijayant Panda also heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over completion of 12 years in office, saying that not only are the BJP workers praying for his "long life", but all people across the nation are. Speaking to ANI, Panda stated that PM Modi is recognised as the most popular leader in the world and termed the achievement "historic."

Today is a historic day, when PM Narendra Modi has created a record by becoming the longest-serving elected PM. He has been recognised as the most popular leader in the world. The development and change he has brought is historic. Not just BJP leader and supporters, the public too is praying for PM Modi's long life," said Panda.

Earlier in the day, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India's history, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru, and said the achievement 'reflects a transformative era' in the country's development journey. In a post on X, the Vice President said the milestone was not merely a measure of time in office but a reflection of the changes witnessed across various sectors under PM Modi's leadership.

Bihar Minister Ramkripal Yadav also congratulated the Prime Minister, saying that under the vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas," the country had reached new heights over the last 12 years.

A Decade of Governance

Prime Minister Modi first took oath as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, after the Bharatiya Janata Party secured a majority in the Lok Sabha elections. He was re-elected in 2019 and returned to office for a third consecutive term in 2024. The Prime Minister has now become the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India, surpassing the tenure of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Modi is also the first Prime Minister born after Independence to hold the office.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government completed 12 years at the Centre this year. During this period, the government launched several flagship schemes and initiatives across sectors, including infrastructure, digital services, financial inclusion, healthcare, housing and welfare delivery. (ANI)