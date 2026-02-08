TN BJP's ANS Prasad credited PM Modi and former PM Vajpayee for the state's progress, highlighting TIDEL Park and the Golden Quadrilateral. He claimed the Modi govt allocated over 10 times more funds to TN than the previous Congress-led regime.

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson ANS Prasad on Sunday credited the development and progress of the state to the leadership by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that the Modi Government has allocated more than ten times the funds to the state compared to the Congress-led regime.

BJP's Role in Tamil Nadu's Development

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state spokesperson highlighted the contribution of both administrations, citing key projects such as TIDEL Park in Taramani, the Golden Quadrilateral highway initiative, and the Koyambedu flyover in Chennai as milestones that boosted the state's IT, automobile, and electronics sectors.

The remarks came ahead of statewide protests announced by the DMK-led INDI Alliance on February 12 to oppose the Central Budget 2026, changes to the 100-day employment scheme, and the India-US trade agreement.

Prasad counters DMK's allegations

Prasad accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leadership and said the party has repeatedly accused the BJP-led Government of discriminating against Tamil Nadu by withholding funds and hindering the state's development through neglect in the Central Budget.

On employment scheme and trade deal

"The Modi Government has increased the employment guarantee under the scheme from 100 days to 125 days, along with a wage hike. Although this is a 100 per cent centrally funded program, its implementation rests with state governments. Changes have been introduced - such as requiring state financial contribution in certain cases - due to irregularities and corruption detected in the scheme's execution in states like Tamil Nadu," Prasad said in a statement.

He added that the India-US trade agreement is expected to bring significant positive changes to India's industrial sector, particularly benefiting small and medium enterprises (SMEs). "Tamil Nadu stands to gain substantially from this. However, the DMK is opposing it purely for political reasons, sowing negative perceptions among the people," he said.

'Funds far higher under NDA'

"The devolution of funds from the Central Government to states under the BJP-led NDA has been far higher than during the 2004-2014 period when the DMK was part of the Congress-led UPA coalition. Tamil Nadu's current progress and growth owe much to the Vajpayee Government (1998-2004) and the ongoing 12-year tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014," he added.

The framework for the trade agreement with the United States reduces tariffs on Indian goods in the US to 18 per cent, while Washington has claimed the deal will help it export more agricultural products to New Delhi.

'DMK propagating falsehood despite visible projects'

He stated that the TIDEL Park in Taramani, which laid the foundation for Tamil Nadu's IT sector boom, was established during Vajpayee's tenure and the establishment of automobile manufacturing units and electronics industries around Chennai was also facilitated under his leadership. "Without the Golden Quadrilateral highway project launched by the BJP Government, Tamil Nadu's development would not have been possible to this extent. The iconic Koyambedu flyover in Chennai, a landmark of the city, was constructed under the Golden Quadrilateral initiative. Despite such visible projects and contributions from the BJP Governments, the DMK continues to repeatedly propagate the falsehood that the Central BJP Government has done nothing for Tamil Nadu, attempting to portray it as the truth," he added.

BJP challenges DMK on fund allocation

Accusing the DMK government, which had earlier claimed that the Central BJP Government "neglected Tamil Nadu in the Union Budget", Prasad said that the Centre has allocated more than ten times the funds in the past 11 years compared to the Congress tenure. "The DMK, which claims the Central BJP Government is neglecting Tamil Nadu, should publicly disclose sector-wise details of the funds provided to the state during the Congress-DMK coalition from 2004 to 2014, as well as during the Vajpayee period (1998-2004) and the Modi period (2014 onwards). The BJP Government has allocated more than ten times the funds in the past 11 years compared to the 10 years of the Congress coalition Government," he asserted.

Impact of flagship Central schemes

He added that through flagship schemes such as Jal Jeevan Mission, Swachh Bharat (toilet construction), Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (rural roads), and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (housing), the Central BJP Government has delivered basic amenities to Tamil Nadu's rural areas. "On August 15, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Jal Jeevan Mission in his Independence Day address, aiming to provide tap water connections to all rural households. At that time, only 21.76 lakh households in Tamil Nadu (17.37%) had tap water connections. Thanks to the Modi Government's Jal Jeevan Mission, over the past 7 years, tap water connections have been provided to an additional 90.36 lakh households," he added.

BJP accuses DMK of 'Goebbels-style propaganda'

He asserted that the DMK and its alliance partners persist with a "Goebbels-style propaganda campaign", claiming that the Central BJP Government has done nothing for Tamil Nadu.

He said, "The people of Tamil Nadu will deliver a fitting response to this in the upcoming Assembly elections." (ANI)