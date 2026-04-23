TN BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran voted in Tirunelveli, expressing confidence in the NDA's victory. He dismissed actor Vijay's TVK party as a vote-splitter and urged citizens to vote for a drug-free Tamil Nadu and for good governance.

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nainar Nagenthran on Thursday cast his vote for the State Assembly elections at Jeyendra School in Maharaja Nagar, Palayamkottai, in his hometown in Tirunelveli. Nainar Nagenthran, who is contesting the polls from Sattur constituency, expresses confidence in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s victory and said that debutant actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) will only split votes without having a significant impact on election results.

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'Vote for a drug-free Tamil Nadu'

Speaking to reporters, he urged voters to vote for drug-free Tamil Nadu. He said, "Tamil Nadu has become a state where women are shedding tears. The state must recover. Our alliance is contesting the elections with the aim of doing good for the people. Not just in the Sattur constituency, but across Tamil Nadu, the National Democratic Alliance has bright prospects of victory."

"Tirunelveli and Sattur constituencies are like my two eyes. People get an opportunity once every five years to elect a good government, and today is that day. On this important day, all voters must exercise their invaluable right to vote, keeping in mind the welfare of the nation, the well-being of the people, and the future of the next generation. They should vote for a future free from drugs in Tamil Nadu and for a better life for the coming generations. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been elected for a third term and is regarded as a great friend among world leaders. The BJP, along with the AIADMK, AMMK, Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, and several other parties, is contesting as part of an alliance to serve the people," he added.

'EPS will become the Chief Minister'

He claimed that AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will once again become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. "Not only in the Sattur constituency, but across Tamil Nadu, the National Democratic Alliance has strong chances of a decisive victory. People are voting enthusiastically, happily, and with smiles, indicating a massive wave of support. Vijay will not be able to create a significant impact; he will only split votes across constituencies. The National Democratic Alliance will form the government again, and Edappadi Palaniswami will become the Chief Minister," he said.

Election Backdrop

Nagenthran is pitted against DMK's A Kadarkarairaj and NTK's Anandharaja. In the 2021 polls, DMK candidate ARR Raghuraman defeated AIADMK's Ravichandhran by a margin of 11,179 (5.9 per cent) votes.

Polling for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections began today amid tight security. At 9 am, Tamil Nadu recorded a 17.69 per cent voter turnout. With the DMK banking on its Dravidian 2.0 model, the AIADMK-led NDA is fighting for a comeback. Vijay has made his electoral debut with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)