TMC's Shashi Panja criticised Amit Shah's women's safety promises in West Bengal, pointing to crimes in Delhi under his watch. She questioned the Delhi CM and contrasted troop deployment in Bengal with the situation in Manipur.

TMC Slams Amit Shah Over Women's Safety Record

TMC candidate from Shyampukur Assembly constituency, Shashi Panja, criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that he talks about women's safety in West Bengal while the national capital faces numerous crimes against women regularly. Speaking at a press conference, she slammed Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for overlooking the safety protocols for women, further questioning if she is even aware of the crimes against women in the capital city. She emphasised that the number of army contingent which was sent to West Bengal during the elections was not sent to Manipur while it was burning. "The Union Home Minister and the BJP leadership said that if they come to power, the women in Kolkata and West Bengal will be safe even at 1 am. What is the example that they're showing in Delhi? A 22-year-old IITian was brutally raped and killed, what does the Delhi Chief Minister have to say about this, who has no clue about it. She doesn't know the number of missing cases and the number of missing girls or the cases of crime against women in her city? Here, they come and speak of Nari Suraksha and there it is forgotten. The number of army contingent which came to West Bengal, even this number was not deployed to Manipur, when it was burning," she said.

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The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) took it to their X and said, "Amit Shah and BJP are playing the 'women's safety' card in a state that has been declared the safest for four consecutive years by Shah's own Home Ministry. One must ask: who is in charge of law and order in Delhi? The Delhi Police. And to whom do they report? Amit Shah. Yet, under this watch, a 22-year-old woman was brutally raped and murdered in the National Capital. Similarly, who was responsible for protecting the women of Manipur? The state's BJP government. Instead of protection, the world witnessed women being raped and paraded naked through the streets. Had BJP deployed even half as many Central Force personnel to Manipur as they have to Bengal for elections, this ethnic violence would not have been allowed to rage on for three years."

Shah's '1 AM Safety' Promise for Bengal

The remarks follow Amit Shah's assurance to the women of West Bengal, where he criticised Mamata Banerjee's 'women should not leave the house after 7 pm' remark, and emphasised that under the BJP's rule, the women will be able to freely leave the house after 7 pm and will remain safe even at 1 am. "The formation of the government of the BJP in Bengal is of great importance. Our first priority will be to provide security to the women of Bengal and to liberate them from fear. The state where the female CM asks about the need for women to leave the house after 7 o'clock, I believe she has no right to rule. Today, I want to assure the mothers and sisters of Bengal that on the 5th, after the government of the BJP is formed, even at 1 o'clock at night, a young girl will leave with a scooter; no goon will be able to look at her," he said.

High Voter Turnout Marks First Phase of Polling

The polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.78 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)