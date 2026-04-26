TMC leader Kunal Ghosh slammed Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of 'working for the BJP' in West Bengal. The attack came after Gandhi criticised CM Mamata Banerjee and the TMC for corruption, saying the real fight was with the Congress, not TMC.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he is "working for the BJP" after Gandhi criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Speaking with ANI, Kunal Ghosh said Rahul Gandhi had the responsibility to stop the BJP in Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana and Bihar, but failed and is now giving advantage to the BJP in West Bengal. "Rahul Gandhi is cheating. It was his responsibility to stop the BJP in Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana and Bihar. But he could not do it. Where TMC is defeating them, he is coming here to give advantage to the BJP and is working for them," he said.

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Gandhi's Criticism of TMC and BJP

The remarks came in response to Rahul Gandhi's recent criticism of both the TMC and BJP during a political event, where he levelled allegations of corruption and electoral malpractice. Speaking at the event, Gandhi alleged corruption in the state and centre and said, "The entire Bengal knows that TMC people are involved in corruption...Prime Minister Modi, RSS and BJP never snatched Mamata Didi's house because these people know that the real fight is not with TMC, but the real fight is with the Congress party...BJP people steal votes. They have won elections in Maharashtra and Haryana by stealing votes." He further added, "Corruption of the BJP and TMC has devastated West Bengal. Today, the youth of the state are distressed, and women are unsafe. That is why the people are ready for change."

Ghosh Counters, Cites 'Wave' for Mamata

Countering Gandhi's remarks, Kunal Ghosh said there was growing support for Mamata Banerjee across West Bengal and accused the BJP of pursuing an "anti-Bengal policy." "There is a wave across Bengal in the support of Mamata didi...BJP has an anti-Bengal policy. The higher the vote percentage, the more decisive Mamata didi's return to power would be," he said.

Referring to recent political tension in Bhabanipur, where TMC and BJP workers engaged in confrontation during parallel rallies, Ghosh said the opposition was acting out of frustration. "They are doing this out of frustration. They know that they are losing in West Bengal and losing Bhabanipur too," he added.

Confrontation Erupts in Bhabanipur

The high-stakes battle for Bhabanipur reached a boiling point on Saturday as a confrontation between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP workers forced security personnel to intervene. The incident unfolded just days before the crucial April 29 polling date, as the constituency's two primary contenders--Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari--held public meetings within earshot of each other.

The trouble began on Chakraberia Road when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee abruptly ended her speech and walked off the stage. Banerjee accused the BJP of deliberately using high-volume loudspeakers at Adhikari's nearby venue to drown out her address. Expressing frustration over the "intentional disturbance," Banerjee apologised to her supporters before leaving the venue.

Following her departure, incensed TMC workers marched toward the BJP rally site. The two groups came face-to-face, engaging in a heated exchange of "Jai Bangla" and "Jai Shri Ram" slogans. Rapid Action Force (RAF) and local police formed a human chain to separate the factions, eventually bringing the situation under control before physical violence could erupt.

The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies. The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)