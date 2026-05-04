UP Minister Asim Arun alleged that TMC's 'hooliganism and mafia raj' in West Bengal caused industries to flee. He claimed people voted for good governance, with early trends showing BJP heading for a majority to form the government.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Asim Arun on Monday alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) exercised "hooliganism and mafia raj" to such an extent that industries fled following the vote counting for the West Bengal assembly election to form a government.

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'People Voted for Good Governance'

Speaking to ANI here, the Uttar Pradesh Minister added that the election was primarily about good governance and the BJP-led NDA government did a good job. "Be it Bengal or Assam, this election was primarily about good governance. In Assam, the BJP government did a good job, and so it came to power with a 4/5 majority. In Bengal, TMC exercised hooliganism and mafia raj to such an extent that industries fled," he told reporters.

Hailing the Election Commission (EC), he added that the integrity with which the poll body conducted elections has gotten better over the years. "So, the people of Bengal have voted for good governance like that in Uttar Pradesh, free of crime and full of development...the integrity with which EC conducts elections has gotten better over the years...this election, people have voted fearlessly, and that is the reason we are going to see a regime change," he added.

BJP Crosses Majority Mark in Early Trends

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday crossed the majority mark in a breathtaking West Bengal election, derailing Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's ambition of a consecutive fourth term.

According to ECI, the BJP is leading on 156 seats, while the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is leading on 86 seats, and its ally, the BGPM, is leading on one seat, as per trends.

With this, the BJP is on its way to forming the first-ever government in West Bengal, breaching a state that saw the Trinamool Congress' rule for 15 years and a 34-year period of rule of Communists before that.

West Bengal LoP and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari, elated with the party's performance, said, "The BJP will form the government with more than 180 seats."

Mamata Faces Major Setback

After approx 94 rallies, 13 padayatras, and 4 roadshows, Mamata is facing a major setback in the poll result as an early lead projects the BJP is leading on 177 seats as per EC data at 12:35 pm on Monday, while counting is still underway.

The 71-year-old, often called "didi," is facing what many are suggesting is her toughest battle yet. Known for her traditional style of politics and strong grassroots connections, she has dominated politics in West Bengal since 2011, when her TMC party ended decades of Left rule.

Trends show Banerjee is also leading with a margin of 17371 votes after the seventh round in her own constituency, Bhabanipur, where she is pitted against the BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.