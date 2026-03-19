TMC senior leader Dr Nirmal Majhi expressed confidence in winning 270 seats in the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls. Speaking from a rally, he affirmed that Mamata Banerjee would become the Chief Minister for the fourth time under her leadership.

TMC's Nirmal Majhi Confident of Victory, Eyes 270 Seats

Trinamool Congress (TMC) senior leader Dr Nirmal Majhi on Wednesday asserted confidence in the victory of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led party in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. Speaking with ANI from a campaign rally in Goghat, the TMC leader highlighted the healthcare facilities provided by the government and affirmed that the party MPs will continue developmental efforts in the future. He said that the party will win 270 seats, forming the TMC governemnt for the fourth time.

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TMC senior leader Dr Nirmal Majhi says, "We have informed about the excellent healthcare services and facilities provided by the district administration for the general public; the auditorium is for women and the general public. Our MPs have done a lot of work here. We will all work together. Our victory is assured under the leadership of Mamata Didi and the commandership of Abhishek Banerjee; we will get 270 seats, and Mamata Banerjee will become the Chief Minister for the fourth time," he said.

AITC Announces 291 Candidates for Assembly Polls

On Tuesday, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Tuesday announced the 291 names of candidates for West Bengal assembly seats ahead of polling, which will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The vote counting will be conducted on May 4. Addressing the press conferences, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee confirmed that they are giving three seats to their ally Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM).

Key Contests: Mamata vs Suvendu, other prominent names

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will contest from Bhabanipur against Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari. TMC Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya fielded from the Dum Dum Uttar seat, Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra from the Kamarhati seat, Trinamool Congress Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim from Kolkata Port seat, Kunal Ghosh from Beleghata seat, and Dr Shashi Panja from the Shyampukur seat. However, Former Education Minister Parth Chatterjee did not get a ticket from Behala Paschim, and in his place, Ratna Chatterjee will contest this time.

On seat distribution, Banerjee confirmed, "Three seats TMC will not fight, we have discussed this with Anit Thapa. 291 seats TMC will contest."