TMC's Abhishek Banerjee slammed the Centre over post-poll violence in West Bengal, alleging manipulation in vote counting. He said TMC will challenge it legally. Mamata Banerjee also appeared in court regarding a PIL on the violence.

Abhishek Banerjee Slams Centre, Alleges Foul Play

Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee has slammed the Centre over post-poll violence in West Bengal and alleged manipulation and abuse of power during the counting of votes in the recently concluded Assembly elections. In an X post, Banerjee paid condolences to the families affected in the post-poll violence, accusing the Central forces of being "mute spectators." Flagging irregularities in polling, he said that the party will challenge it legally.

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He wrote, "To every soldier of the Trinamool Congress family, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your courage, resilience, and relentless fight for justice. Despite an extremely difficult and compromised election, you never gave up hope. Our candidates and counting agents were forcibly removed in several places, while the counting process was effectively controlled by Central Government employees. After the results, Bengal witnessed shocking post-poll violence despite repeated promises of protection by the Centre. Central forces remained mute spectators as our workers, offices, and homes were attacked and set ablaze."

"My deepest condolences to the families of those we lost in this struggle. Bengal has suffered immensely over the past few days, and such scenes are against the very spirit of our land," he added.

Banerjee alleged that TMC candidates and counting agents were forcibly removed from counting stations in several constituencies. The TMC General Secretary said, "But this fight is far from over. We will challenge every illegality, manipulation, and abuse of power through every constitutional and legal avenue available to us. We have full faith in the Hon'ble Supreme Court and in the democratic institutions of this country. In more than 100 seats, our candidates and counting agents were forcibly removed, serious irregularities were reported, and the mandate of the people was undermined. The truth cannot be buried forever, and every injustice faced by the people of Bengal will be raised with strength and determination."

"The people of Bengal know who stood beside them through every hardship, and we must continue to do so with patience, unity, and determination. Truth cannot be suppressed forever. We will return stronger. Stay united. Stay on the ground. Continue serving the people with courage, discipline, and positivity. Our fight will continue with unwavering determination and faith in democracy," the X post read.

Mamata Banerjee Addresses Post-Poll Violence PIL

Earlier on Thursday, Mamata Banerjee appeared before Chief Justice HC Sujoy Pal in connection with a public interest litigation (PIL) related to alleged post-poll violence in the state following the 2026 State Assembly polls results.

The petition was filed by advocate Sirsanya Banerjee, son of Trinamool Congress leader and advocate Kalyan Banerjee. The petitioner alleged incidents of post-poll violence in several areas, including attacks on party offices and the displacement of workers.

Mamata Banerjee urged for "immediate protection of people," alleging that "In front of police they are doing hooliganism, burning." She further alleged, "Children are not spared, minorities are not spared, women are not spared. 10 of our workers have been murdered."

Election Results: BJP Secures Mandate in Bengal

Following the election results, the TMC's 15-year rule came to an end after the BJP restricted the party to 80 seats. The BJP formed its first-ever government in Bengal, with Suvendu Adhikari as the Chief Minister, after the party secured a huge mandate of 207 seats. (ANI)