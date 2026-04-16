TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee accused the Election Commission of being the BJP's 'real trump card' in West Bengal. He alleged the ECI follows BJP's orders and that Central Forces are being used to target TMC-protected people.

'ECI is BJP's Real Trump Card': Banerjee

Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI), calling it the "real trump card" of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal. Taking it to X, Banerjee said, "If you think Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, or Yogi Adityanath are the BJP's trump cards in Bengal, you are sorely mistaken. The real trump card fighting for the BJP from the shadows is the Chief Election Commissioner. BJP calls the shots, and the Election Commission obediently follows orders."

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Central Forces Targeting TMC, Alleges Banerjee

He further alleged that several security agencies have been deployed in the State to single out those who are protected by the Trinamool Congress (TMC). "Hundreds of companies of Central Forces, who would be far more useful in Pahalgam, Delhi, Manipur, or Noida, have been deployed in Bengal. Now they have been specifically instructed to single out Trinamool Congress protected, including my own family," he added.

Banerjee Issues Challenge to BJP

Banerjee further challenged the BJP, exuding confidence in TMC's victory in the forthcoming Assembly elections. "Do whatever you want. Target whoever you want. But remember that your stay in Bengal is limited to exactly 19 days. Those Gujarat babus who are threatening our party workers to stay indoors today won't be seen in Bengal even for an hour after the results are declared. That's not a threat. That's a challenge," he wrote.

Earlier on Tuesday, Banerjee accused the BJP of "using agencies to threaten" over the arrest of Vinesh Chandel, co-founder of I-PAC. Speaking at the internal meeting with party workers, he said, "BJP is using agencies to threaten us, but these things will make us stronger."

West Bengal Assembly Elections Context

Polling for West Bengal Assembly elections will take place in two phases on April 23 and 29, with the results set for May 4. The upcoming elections follow the 2021 battle, where the TMC secured a landslide 213 seats. However, the BJP's growth from a minor player to 77 seats in the last cycle has set the stage for the current high-stakes confrontation. (ANI)