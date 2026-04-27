TMC's Tanmay Ghosh claimed the party will win 230-250 seats in the West Bengal polls and 'outsiders' will be gone after May 4. The statement comes as political violence between TMC-BJP workers intensifies ahead of the second phase of polling.

TMC Confident of Landslide Victory

Trinamool Congress State General Secretary Tanmay Ghosh has expressed confidence over the return of the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal in the assembly elections, claiming that the party will win at least 230 to 250 seats. Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Ghosh claimed that 'no outsider', including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will be seen in West Bengal from 11 am on May 4.

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"By 11 am on 4th May, you won't find any of these outsiders, be it the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, or CMs from various states, on the soil of Bengal... We have been saying from day one that TMC will form the government with at least 230 to 250 seats. People's blessings are with the TMC, Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee," he said.

Political Tensions Escalate Ahead of Second Phase

The remarks come ahead of April 29, the second phase of polling in West Bengal, where people across 142 assembly constituencies will cast their vote.

Meanwhile, as the polling date for the second phase of West Bengal elections comes close, the political heat within the state has intensified with cases of violence and clashes between TMC-BJP workers being reported from several areas.

Earlier on April 26, Tensions reached a boiling point in North 24 Parganas as violent clashes broke out between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters in front of the Jagaddal Police Station. The unrest comes just hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a high-profile public meeting in the region on Monday.

The first phase of polling on April 23 saw a staggering 92.35% voter turnout across the state. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

The results of West Bengal elections will be declared on May 4, along with Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.