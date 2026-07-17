Congress MP Naseer Hussain accused the BJP government of 'political manoeuvring and horse-trading' to pass Constitution Amendment Bills. He claimed the NDA lacks the required numbers and is imposing its will instead of seeking consensus.

Congress MP Naseer Hussain on Friday targeted the BJP government, accusing it of engaging in "political manoeuvring and horse-trading" to garner the necessary support to pass the Constitution Amendment Bills in the House. Speaking to ANI, Hussain said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led by the BJP does not have the numbers to pass the Bills. "They do not currently possess the numbers required to pass the three Constitution Amendment Bills they are attempting to introduce. They are engaging in political manoeuvring and horse-trading to garner the necessary support. They split the TMC and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, and now they are attempting to woo NCP MPs against their own party," he said.

He slammed the ruling party for its governance style, characterising it as one defined by "imposition" rather than consultation. Hussain argued that the government's failure to engage with opposition parties and key stakeholders on critical legislative matters signals a decline in democratic norms. "This government does not believe in consensus; it believes in bulldozing and imposing its will. Their politics and style of governance are characterised by imposition. In a democratic polity, consultation is essential--not just with opposition parties, but with all stakeholders--yet their modus operandi is different. Just ask how many bills have been referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) or a Select Committee," the Congress MP said.

Monsoon Session Legislative Agenda

The remarks came ahead of the Monsoon Session scheduled to take place from July 20 to August 13. Legislative proceedings in the Eighteenth Lok Sabha will prioritise the resolution of two legacy bills during the Eighth Session. Officials confirmed that the agenda includes the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, introduced earlier this year, and the long-standing Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, which was introduced in Lok Sabha on 15 December, 2025 and referred to a Joint Committee.

The government is further set to advance its legislative agenda during the upcoming Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha, with plans to also introduce five new bills alongside two previously tabled measures.

The upcoming session is also expected to introduce the Income-tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, both of which are designed to replace existing ordinances. Alongside these measures, the government will also take up the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026. (ANI)