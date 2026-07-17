PM Modi inaugurated 75 redeveloped stations under the Amrit Bharat scheme. Uttarakhand CM Dhami praised Harrawala station's revamp, calling it a 'historic day'. Haryana CM Saini lauded the inclusion of Kalka and Narwana stations.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after the inauguration of the redeveloped station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. He called it a "historic and proud day" for the country and praised the station's transformation.

At the inauguration of 75 redeveloped stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at Harrawala Railway Station in Dehradun, Uttarakhand CM said, "...I extend heartfelt gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. This station has really transformed. It looks amazing. This is a historic and proud day for the entire country."

Prime Minister inaugurated 75 redeveloped railway stations across 20 states under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, including Jalandhar Cantt railway station, and flagged off new train services aimed at improving connectivity across Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

Haryana CM Celebrates 'New India' Initiative

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the initiative reflects the confidence of a "New India" and expressed happiness that Kalka and Narwana railway stations in the state are among those being dedicated to the nation.

CM Saini in Kalka said, "This day is a celebration of the self-confidence of a New India, an India that is carrying its glorious past forward into the future, driven by the pace of modern development... Shortly, PM Modi will dedicate 75 redeveloped 'Amrit' railway stations across the country to the nation."

"Regarding the 'Amrit Bharat' railway stations, a pledge taken by the Prime Minister, he is working tirelessly to fulfil that very resolve for every single citizen... It is a matter of great joy for us that two railway stations in Haryana, Kalka and Narwana, are included in this list. These stations will serve as new partners for our culture, tourism, and local industries," he further added.

(ANI)