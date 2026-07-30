TMC MP Saugata Roy supported Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Home Minister Amit Shah, dismissing apology demands. The LoP's jibe, calling Shah's absence 'fear,' triggered an uproar in Parliament, with BJP leaders and the Speaker criticizing him.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy on Thursday extended support to Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Parliament and dismissed any demands for an apology. "I support Rahul Gandhi. What he said is correct. There is no question of apologising," he said.

The remarks came after Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the government over alleged police action during the July 20 student protests. The confrontation peaked when Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi took a direct swipe at Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming his absence from the House was a sign of "fear."

Government Hits Back at Gandhi's Remarks

Meanwhile, BJP MP Shashank Mani Tripathi criticised Rahul Gandhi's approach, accusing him of bypassing constructive dialogue. "I believe Rahul Gandhi needs to change his attitude. He is the Leader of the Opposition in the world's largest democracy. You do not present substantive points or offer analysis. You simply start making allegations, and when you are asked to speak, you do not speak," Tripathi remarked.

Gandhi's comments immediately triggered an uproar, with Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju stepping in to lead the government's counter-offensive during the Parliament Monsoon Session yesterday. Terming certain remarks from Rahul Gandhi as "irresponsible," Rijiju accused the Congress leader of degrading the dignity of his constitutional post. "This is an unsubstantiated allegation. The Leader of Opposition cannot make such baseless claims against a senior minister without any evidence. It is a clear breach of his position and privilege," Rijiju said, visibly agitated.

Speaker Intervenes Amid Uproar

As the ruckus intensified, Speaker Om Birla intervened and cautioned the Leader of Opposition against making personal charges without factual backing. "You cannot make allegations without proof. This is a House of debate and facts, not for levelling charges without any basis," Speaker Birla told Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi Justifies 'Culpable or Incompetent' Jibe

Speaking to reporters after the Lok Sabha was adjourned, Gandhi said there were only two possible explanations for the alleged action on student protesters at Jantar Mantar on July 20. "There can be two possible scenarios. One is that the Home Minister issued the order. The second is that the Home Minister was unaware that firing would take place. In the first case, he is culpable; in the second, he is incompetent--it has to be one of the two; there is no third possibility," Gandhi said.

"If the Home Minister didn't even know that shots were being fired, it means he is incompetent; otherwise, if he ordered it, he is culpable," he added. (ANI)