Union Minister JP Nadda slammed the Opposition for disrupting the Monsoon Session, asserting the Modi-led government is ready to discuss every issue. He accused them of having no substantive matters, leading to their walkout from the Rajya Sabha.

Union Minister and Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha JP Nadda on Thursday accused the Opposition of deliberately disrupting Parliament and asserted that the Narendra Modi-led government was prepared to discuss every issue, saying the Opposition lacked substantive matters to raise.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Nadda said the Opposition had focused on obstructing the functioning of the House since the beginning of the Monsoon Session. "The Opposition's role has been negative. Ever since the session began, their entire focus has been on disrupting and obstructing the proceedings of the House rather than allowing it to function. I have observed that the Opposition lacks any substantive issues. It is their habit to constantly shift the goalposts," Nadda said.

Government Open to All Discussions

He said the government had always been open to discussions in Parliament and accused the Opposition of avoiding debates. "On behalf of the government, I want to make one thing clear: the government led by PM Modi is ready to discuss every issue--and this is not limited to the current session alone. In all previous sessions, the government has always been prepared to discuss every matter, and whenever a discussion has taken place, the Opposition has faced embarrassment and received a befitting reply because they lack any real issues," he said.

Referring to the day's business, Nadda said a discussion was scheduled in the Rajya Sabha and criticised the Opposition for repeatedly changing its demands. "Even today--regarding the discussion they had demanded, Jitendra Singh is scheduled to initiate a discussion at 2 PM; a bill is coming up for debate. Yet, it is their habit to keep shifting the goalposts. I strongly condemn the Opposition's conduct... the government led by Modi ji is ready to discuss any issue. It should be noted that the Opposition is behaving irresponsibly," he added.

Opposition Stages Walkout Amid Protests

Following Nadda's remarks, Opposition members staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha.

The developments came amid continuing protests by Opposition parties over the alleged police action against student protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on July 20.

Earlier in the day, MPs from several INDIA bloc parties demonstrated at Makar Dwar in the Parliament complex, holding placards questioning who ordered the alleged police action and demanding accountability from the Centre.

The Opposition has also sought the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah make a statement in Parliament on the issue.

Lok Sabha Adjourned Over Rahul Gandhi's Remarks

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's remarks regarding the alleged firing during the July 20 student protest and his allegations against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Before adjourning the House, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla congratulated Indian athletes Murali Sreeshankar, Dilip Mahadu Gavit and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakathi for their medal-winning performances at the Commonwealth Games 2026. (ANI)