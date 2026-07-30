Polling for the Datia Assembly by-election is underway peacefully, with a voter turnout of 32.53% recorded till 11 am. The poll began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, with counting of votes scheduled for August 3.

Polling for the Datia Assembly by-election is underway in a peaceful manner since this morning with voter turnout recorded approximately 32.53 per cent till 11 am, according to the data released by the Election Commission of India. People across the constituency are exercising their franchise amid adequate security arrangements and continuous monitoring by the district administration.

Earlier, the voter turnout in Datia was recorded 12.94 pc in the initial trend of polling till 9 am.

Peaceful Polling Underway

Datia Collector Swapnil Wankhade said polling for the Datia Assembly by-election began peacefully at 7 am on Thursday and was progressing smoothly across the constituency. "Today, on July 30, peaceful voting began at 7 AM across all places, and peace is being maintained everywhere. No incidents have been reported from anywhere. The mock poll started at 5:30 am and concluded before 7 am. One place had a faulty CU (Control Unit), one place had a faulty BU (Ballot Unit), and one place had a faulty VVPAT, which had to be replaced. It was replaced under CCTV surveillance and with the signatures of agents from all political parties. Voting is ongoing at all places smoothly and peacefully," Collector Wankhade said.

The Collector further said that all 291 polling stations were under close surveillance, with security personnel deployed and no reports of any law and order issues had been received from any polling station. The district administration has established a central control room, where officials are continuously monitoring polling through CCTV feeds.

Election Arrangements and Voter Details

According to the District Election Office, there are a total of 2,20,410 eligible voters to exercise their franchise in the Datia Assembly by-election. Of these, 1,16,116 male voters, 1,04,284 female voters, and 10 voters in the other category. Additionally, there are 291 polling stations, including 185 in rural areas and 106 in urban areas. Of these, 233 have been identified as critical polling stations, while 28 have been classified as vulnerable. The entire Assembly constituency has been divided into 36 sectors, with one Sector Officer deployed in each sector to oversee polling arrangements.

Reason for By-poll and Key Candidates

Polling is underway for Datia by-elections in Madhya Pradesh since this morning and will continue until 6 pm. The counting of votes will take place on August 3. The Datia Assembly seat fell vacant following the disqualification of Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti on April 2. The BJP has fielded Ashutosh Tiwari, while the Congress has nominated Ghanshyam Singh. (ANI)