TMC slams Amit Shah for 'staggering ignorance' of Bengal's culture after he mispronounced poet Satyendranath Dutta's name, branding the BJP as 'outsiders'. Shah countered by attacking Mamata Banerjee on 'Love Jihad', infiltration and corruption.

TMC Slams Shah's 'Staggering Ignorance' of Bengal Culture

The political temperature in West Bengal soared on Wednesday as the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of a "staggering ignorance" of the state's cultural heritage. The controversy erupted after the Home Minister reportedly mispronounced the name of the legendary Bengali poet Satyendranath Dutta, referring to him as "Satyanath Dutta" during a public address.

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"Another Insult to Bengal! Amit Shah has once again revealed his staggering ignorance of Bengal's culture and heritage. The Home Minister mispronounced the name of Satyendranath Dutta, the legendary Bengali poet revered as Chhander Jadukar, the Wizard of Rhymes, calling him 'Satyanath Dutta'" Dutta, revered across Bengal as the Chhander Jadukar (Wizard of Rhymes), is a pillar of Bengali literature.

The TMC was quick to frame the slip-of-the-tongue on X as a symptomatic lack of respect for the state's icons. "How illiterate can one be about the land they seek to govern? Those who cannot name Bengal's icons correctly have no business claiming to be Bengal's guardians," said a Trinamool Congress post on X.

Cites 'Pattern of Insults' by BJP Leaders

The TMC's official statement went beyond the immediate incident, listing a series of past gaffes by BJP leadership to argue that the party remains inherently "outsiders" (Bohiragotos) who do not understand the Bengali soul. "The Home Minister mispronounced the name of Satyendranath Dutta, the legendary Bengali poet revered as Chhander Jadukar, the Wizard of Rhymes, calling him "Satyanath Dutta." These are the same people who disrespect Rishi Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay by casually calling him "Bankim Da", who addressed Kobiguru Rabindranath Tagore as "Rabindranath Sanyal", who reduced Lokamata Rani Rashmoni to "Rani Rashmati", and who, in breathtaking ignorance, confused Swami Vivekananda with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose," added the post.

The Trinamool Congress is doubling down on its successful 2021 campaign rhetoric by branding the BJP leadership as "Bangla-Birodhi" (Anti-Bengal). The party asserted that no amount of political campaigning can bridge the gap if the leadership cannot correctly identify the figures who define Bengal's identity.

"They were, they are, and they will forever remain Bangla-Birodhi Bohiragotos. And no matter how hard they try, this land and its people will never accept them," the post added. AITC also shared a video with a tweet in which Amit Shah, during a public meeting, is heard saying, "And I want to start my speech by paying my respects to the great poet 'Satyanath Dutta'."

Shah Hits Back, Targets Mamata Govt on 'Jihad', Scams

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on the West Bengal government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asserting that issues like "Love Jihad" and "Land Jihad" in the state would end if the BJP comes to power. Addressing a public meeting in Saptagram, Shah said, "Both Love Jihad and Land Jihad will come to an end. Government employees will get the benefits of the 7th Pay Commission and DA. Farmers will be given Rs 9,000 instead of Rs 6,000 under the Kisan Samman Nidhi. Pensions for widows, senior citizens, and the disabled will be set at Rs 2,000."

He also raised the issue of border fencing, alleging that the state government was not cooperating. "The BSF needs 600 acres of land to build the fence. Mamata Didi is not giving it. I promise you that if you form a BJP government, we will complete the fencing within 45 days," he said.

Alleging infiltration concerns, Shah added, "The infiltrators are taking away jobs, consuming resources meant for the poor, and threatening the internal security of the country."

Targeting the Chief Minister, he said, "Mamata Banerjee is involved in scams worth Rs 10,000 crore. On 5th May, the BJP will form the government, and Didi will have to return the money." He further added, "Don't fear the goons of Mamata. BJP will send them behind bars."

On women's safety, Shah said, "Even at night, a girl should be able to go out without fear." He also reiterated electoral claims, saying, "Mamata Banerjee is going, lotus is coming... we will drive out infiltrators from Bengal."

Shah further accused the TMC of failing on governance and women's reservation, saying the party had opposed 33% reservation for women in legislatures.

High-Stakes Electoral Battle

The polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase covers 152 Assembly constituencies, while the second phase includes 142 seats.

The state is set to witness a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP, which secured 77 seats in the previous election, is making a renewed push to form the government in the state. (ANI)