TMC leader Kunal Ghosh highlighted CM Mamata Banerjee's role in the Singur farmers' rights movement. In response, PM Narendra Modi slammed the TMC's 'mega-Jungle Raj' in West Bengal, predicting a change of power for the BJP-led NDA.

TMC Highlights Mamata's Singur Legacy

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh on Thursday recalled the association of ruling Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Singur and stated that the fight for the farmers' rights was spearheaded by Mamata Banerjee. The TMC leader was speaking to ANI on CM Mamata Banerjee's upcoming visit to Singur. "Mamata Banerjee has visited Singur several times. Mamata Banerjee was with the villagers, and the fight for land rights was led by Mamata Banerjee. Neither Mamata Banerjee nor the Trinamool Congress is 'anti-industry' or 'anti-Tata'. The objective of the Singur campaign was to set up industries on industrial land... So, the fight for farmers' rights was led by Mamata Banerjee... Mamata Banerjee will go there again...," Ghosh told ANI on CM Mamata Banerjee's upcoming public meeting in Singur.

PM Modi Slams TMC's 'Mega-Jungle Raj'

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asserting that West Bengal is ready for "paltano dorkar" (needed change) and to bid farewell to the TMC's "mega-Jungle Raj". Recalling the NDA's landslide victory in the Bihar assembly elections last year, ending "Jungle Raj", the Prime Minister expressed confidence that West Bengal would be next, saying the BJP and the NDA had already put an end to "Jungle Raj" in Bihar.

Addressing a massive public rally in Singur, PM Modi said," The BJP and NDA have once again stopped the return of Jungle Raj in Bihar, West Bengal is also ready to bid farewell to TMC's mega-Jungle Raj. This massive public tide in Singur, this energy and enthusiasm of all of you, is telling the new story of West Bengal. Everyone has come with the same feeling, the same hope that we want real change. Every single person wants to end the 15-year jungle raj."

Political Tussle Escalates

On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee, on Saturday, in a veiled attack on the BJP, urged the judiciary to protect the Constitution and democracy from a "disaster".

Election Preparations Under Scrutiny

Meanwhile, the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls is being carried out by the Election Commission of India (ECI) ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections and has come under intense public and legal scrutiny.