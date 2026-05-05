A Trinamool Congress (TMC) office in Asansol was vandalised on Monday, the second such incident amid the BJP's surge in the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections. The act follows other violent incidents between TMC and BJP supporters.

TMC Offices Vandalised Amid Poll Violence

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) office in Asansol's Godhuli area was allegedly vandalised on Monday amid the BJP surge in the assembly elections. Unknown miscreants vandalised the TMC office, leaving the premises heavily damaged, with furniture, flags, posters and banners torn down.

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This is the second alleged incident of vandalism of TMC office. Earlier in the day, the TMC office in the Dumurjala area of Howrah was allegedly vandalised, escalating the already intense political atmosphere in West Bengal.

The incident scene shows broken windows, torn posters, and scattered furniture, with the TMC flag thrown onto the road. This act of vandalism follows a series of violent incidents between TMC and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters in the state, highlighting the increasing political hostility ahead of the final election results.

TMC Leader Attacked in Cooch Behar

Earlier today, tensions also flared in Cooch Behar, where the TMC President of Dinhata Town Block, Bishu Dhar, was allegedly attacked by BJP workers and supporters outside the counting centre. Dhar, speaking to the media, remained defiant, stating, "We are members of the Trinamool Congress. We move forward with courage. I knew they would attack me, yet I still walked in. This is the culture of the BJP."

BJP Marks Historic Win in West Bengal

The alleged incidents come amid the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election results, which have triggered a political earthquake, marking a dramatic end to Mamata Banerjee's long-standing dominance and propelling the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) into power with a commanding majority. What was once considered an impregnable stronghold of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has now turned into the BJP's biggest eastern triumph, reshaping the political map of the state in a way few had anticipated.

As per the latest data released by Election Commission of India, BJP has secured 206 seats out of 294 seats in Assembly. TMC won 80 seats and is currently leading on one for which counting is underway. Congress won two seats, while Humayun Kabir's AJUP was restricted to two seats. CPI(M) managed to win only one seat.