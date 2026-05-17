TMC MPs Susmita Dev and Sajda Ahmed visited party offices, alleging intimidation by BJP workers post-poll. They claimed police aren't filing FIRs and decried the use of bulldozers, calling it 'communal politics' based on religion and caste.

TMC Alleges Post-Poll Intimidation by Opposition

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Susmita Dev and party MP Sajda Ahmed on Sunday visited several party offices in West Bengal and met workers allegedly affected by recent clashes. Speaking to ANI, the MPs alleged that opposition workers were intimidating TMC members after the Assembly election results and attempting to disrupt the democratic process in the state. Questioning the attacks on party offices, Susmita Dev said, "If you go and vandalise a political party office, intimidate the workers, will it serve democracy?" The delegation also alleged that fear prevailed in the affected areas and criticised the use of bulldozers, claiming it amounted to "communal politics" when used on the basis of religion or caste.

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Speaking to ANI, Susmita Dev said, "We went to our party offices, spoke with the party workers and met the injured. It is confirmed that BJP workers are involved in this...from what we know, complaints have been lodged in police stations, but no FIRs have been lodged...if you go and vandalise a political party office, intimidate the workers, will it serve democracy? Amit Shah had ordered central forces to be stationed in Bengal for 60 days post-poll, we expect them to fulfil their duties. We will submit all the facts in writing to Mamata Banerjee...it is communal politics if you use bulldozer based on religion and caste...the chair of CM is also a Constitutional post, it isn't above law..."

Sajda Ahmed described the condition of the affected party's offices and alleged that police were not registering complaints. "The situation is very bad...party office has become unrecognisable...people are scared to even speak. We are visiting other affected places today, we will assess and report to the party...police is refusing to lodge FIRs..." she told ANI.

BJP Hits Back at Allegations

Earlier, BJP MP Rahul Sinha accused the TMC of trying to divert attention from its electoral defeat and the alleged attacks faced by BJP workers over the years. "TMC is doing this to conceal their defeat and to divert attention from the atrocities BJP workers had faced all these years in the hands of TMC. The party has dissolved, workers are leaving..." Sinha told ANI.

Broader Conflict and Election Outcome

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee has slammed the Centre over post-poll violence in West Bengal and alleged manipulation and abuse of power during the counting of votes in the recently concluded Assembly elections. In an X post, Banerjee paid condolences to the families affected in the post-poll violence, accusing the Central forces of being "mute spectators." Banerjee alleged that TMC candidates and counting agents were forcibly removed from counting stations in several constituencies.

Earlier on Thursday, Mamata Banerjee appeared before Chief Justice HC Sujoy Pal in connection with a public interest litigation (PIL) related to alleged post-poll violence in the state following the 2026 State Assembly polls' results. Mamata Banerjee urged for "immediate protection of people," alleging that "In front of police they are doing hooliganism, burning." She further alleged, "Children are not spared, minorities are not spared, women are not spared. 10 of our workers have been murdered."

Following the election results, the TMC's 15-year rule came to an end after the BJP restricted the party to 80 seats. The BJP formed its first-ever government in Bengal, with Suvendu Adhikari as the Chief Minister, after the party secured a huge mandate of 207 seats. (ANI)