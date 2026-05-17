Congress leader Shafi Parambil says the Keralam UDF cabinet list is expected within hours, ahead of CM-designate VD Satheesan's swearing-in. The focus of the new government would be on fulfilling the expectations of the people, he added.

UDF Cabinet List Expected Ahead of Swearing-In

Congress leader Shafi Parambil on Sunday said the cabinet list of the incoming United Democratic Front (UDF) government in Keralam is expected within a few hours ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan, scheduled for Monday.

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Speaking to reporters here, Parambil said the focus of the new government would be on fulfilling the expectations of the people who voted the UDF to power after a decade. "It's the time to supply. It's the time to supply and cater to the needs of the people. We have demanded for an opportunity. The public gave us, it's time for us to supply," Parambil said.

He added that discussions regarding cabinet formation were currently underway within the party, and the final list of ministers was likely to be announced soon. "In a few hours, we can expect the cabinet minister list, I guess. Tomorrow is the ceremony. So before that anyway," he said.

Senior Leaders to Attend Ceremony

Parambil also said that senior Congress leaders are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony, stating, "All our leaders. Kharge ji, Rahul ji, Priyanka ji, we are expecting all those and other three Chief Ministers where we are in power... I don't know about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, I'm not competent enough to say that. But we are expecting. Today, tomorrow or some other day he will also join us."

On questions regarding his possible role in the government or the Keralam Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), Parambil refrained from commenting. "I have always fulfilled the responsibility of 'working'. I've tried to do that to the maximum during this election period too. I will continue to do that. The responsibility is to work, and I will continue to do it," he said.

VD Satheesan Holds Final Discussions

Earlier in the day, VD Satheesan held a meeting with party leaders at the KPCC office in Thiruvananthapuram to finalise the cabinet list. State Congress president Sunny Joseph and UDF convener Adoor Prakash were among those present.

Satheesan also met Major Archbishop Moran Mor Baselios Cardinal Cleemis, Catholicos, who expressed confidence that the incoming government would ensure dignity and welfare for all communities.

The Congress-led UDF secured 102 seats in the 140-member Keralam Assembly, ending the Left Democratic Front's ten-year rule in the state. (ANI)