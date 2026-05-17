Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav supported the Centre's call for fuel conservation amid rising global prices and the West Asia conflict. Meanwhile, the Delhi government urged establishments to adopt work-from-home to reduce fuel consumption.

Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav on Saturday expressed support for the Centre's appeal to reduce fuel consumption amid rising global energy concerns linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict. The Minister urged people to conserve fuel to help the country avoid any future crisis arising from disruptions in global oil supplies.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Ram Kripal Yadav said, "Due to the situation that emerged following the Gulf War, countries across the globe are currently grappling with a fuel crisis. Therefore, Prime Minister Modi has appealed to everyone to reduce oil consumption and conserve fuel, so that the country does not have to face any crisis in the future... and we are all heeding his advice."

Fuel Price Hike Defended

The remarks came after the Centre increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre as Brent crude prices remained above USD 100 per barrel amid tensions in West Asia. Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary defended the fuel price hike, citing rising petroleum prices and inflation worldwide.

The Bihar Deputy CM said, "Petroleum prices are rising worldwide, and inflation is everywhere. The Gulf War is affecting the supplies. This is a temporary situation. Once the Gulf War ends, things will come back to normal."

The fuel price revision comes amid growing concerns over global energy supplies due to tensions in West Asia and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime trade route for crude oil transportation.

Delhi Govt's Fuel Conservation Measures

The Opposition has strongly criticised the decision to increase fuel prices. On Friday, Delhi Labour and Development Minister Kapil Mishra held a virtual meeting with Labour Department officials and urged industrial and commercial establishments to adopt work-from-home arrangements at least two days a week in the interest of fuel conservation and public welfare.

During the meeting, the minister reviewed advisories issued regarding fuel conservation, promotion of public transport and reduction in petrol and diesel consumption in view of the prevailing situation. During the meeting, the minister reviewed advisories issued regarding fuel conservation, promotion of public transport and reduction in petrol and diesel consumption in view of the prevailing situation.

Addressing officials, Mishra said this was perhaps the first time that officers and staff from the district to the state level had connected through an online conference. He said India continued to remain among the few economies moving forward strongly despite prevailing international circumstances under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the Prime Minister had made important appeals to the nation in view of the changing global situation, which the Delhi Government, under the leadership of the Chief Minister, had decided to implement as a commitment.

Work-From-Home and Other Advisories

According to the advisory, industrial establishments, factories, shops, commercial establishments, and IT and ITES institutions in Delhi have been requested to implement work-from-home arrangements for eligible employees for at least two days a week, wherever feasible, and maintain a minimum on-site staff as required.

The advisory also recommended staggered office timings, greater use of public transport and carpooling, promotion of virtual meetings and reduction in non-essential official travel.

The minister urged employers to create awareness among employees about the importance of fuel conservation and encourage practical fuel-saving measures.

Hospitals, healthcare services, fire services, prisons, public transport, electricity, water supply, sanitation, disaster management and other essential services have been exempted from the advisory, according to officials. (ANI)