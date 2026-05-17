Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announced collateral-free loans up to Rs 10 crore for women's SHGs and startups, with the government as guarantor. She also promised market access for local goods, promoting 'Vocal for Local' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Delhi Govt Announces Collateral-Free Loans for Women's SHGs

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Sunday that the state government will provide collateral-free loans of up to Rs 10 crore to women's self-help groups and startups. Speaking at the opening ceremony of the two-day 'Mega Self Help Group (SHG) Mela-2026', she stated that the Delhi government will act as the guarantor for these loans.

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She further announced that the administration will regularly provide suitable platforms for indigenous products in malls and large shopping complexes to ensure local goods get a wider market.

Promoting Atmanirbhar Bharat and 'Vocal for Local'

According to the Delhi government CMO, she said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently been presenting before the country the vision of 'Vocal for Local', 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'One District, One Product'. This mela is a strong effort to promote indigenous products prepared by women and connect them with the market.

Member of Parliament Yogendra Chandolia, MLA Kulwant Rana, and DM of North-West District Soumya Saurabh, senior officials of the district administration, representatives of various banking institutions and a large number of women associated with self-help groups were present at the event.

Boosting Indian Economy with Local Products

The Chief Minister said that women of the country, while staying at home, are not only increasing their family income through small-scale industries and handmade products, but are also strengthening the country's economy.

She said that people often run after foreign brands, whereas handicrafts, khadi, household products and handmade items made in India are second to none in quality. The only requirement is better branding and marketing of these products.

She said that today India is rapidly moving towards self-reliance in every sector, including defence, space, agriculture and manufacturing, and Indian products are being exported across the world. In such a situation, there is also a need to provide national and international recognition to household and handmade products being prepared by women. The Chief Minister appealed to people to use more local and indigenous products instead of foreign goods.

Expanding Financial Access for Women

The Chief Minister said that the Delhi Government wants every woman in the capital to join self-help groups, prepare her own products and take them to the market.

She said that the government is also making efforts to provide easy loans to women through banks. Various banks were also included in this mela so that the banking and financial access of self-help groups could be strengthened.

Campaigns to Strengthen National Economy

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the people of the country to save fuel, use public transport and adopt indigenous goods.

In the same direction, the Delhi Government is also promoting campaigns such as 'Monday Metro' and 'No Vehicle Day' so that fuel can be saved and the country's economy can be strengthened. She said that if people make small changes in their daily routine, it will directly benefit the country.

Highlights from the Mega SHG Mela

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta participated in the inauguration ceremony of the two-day 'Mega Self Help Group (SHG) Mela-2026'. In this event, around 24 self-help groups participated in the mega mela.

During the event, Handicrafts, crochet work, khadi, household products, food items and other handmade products were exhibited and sold at the mela. Handicrafts were specially showcased under the 'One District, One Product' initiative of the North-West District.

Congratulating the district administration and all participants associated with the event, the Chief Minister said that such events play an important role in strengthening Atmanirbhar Bharat and the indigenous economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

(ANI)