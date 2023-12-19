Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    TMC MP seen mocking Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; Rahul films act (WATCH)

    Trinamool Congress party's Kalyan Banerjee was seen mocking Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

    TMC MP seen mocking Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; Rahul films act (WATCH)
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 1:01 PM IST

    A shocking incident was witnessed inside Parliament premises when a group of parliamentarians was seen mocking Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. The MP seen imitating Dhankhar was Trinamool Congress Party's Kalyan Banerjee.

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen filming Banerjee.

    The INDIA bloc, representing the Opposition, witnessed a further decline in parliamentary strength on Tuesday as additional Members of Parliament faced suspension due to unruly behavior and non-compliance with Chair directives. This action follows the unprecedented suspension of 78 MPs from both Houses of Parliament the day before.

    Prominent figures among those suspended include Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, and Karti Chidambaram, NCP leader Supriya Sule, Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav, and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah.

    The latest wave of suspensions ensued after Opposition MPs voiced their discontent in the House on Monday over the prior suspension of their colleagues, raising slogans against the Modi government. On Monday, a total of 78 opposition members in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were suspended for disruptive conduct and failure to adhere to Chair instructions, stemming from their protest on the Parliament security breach issue, leading to the disruption of proceedings.

    With these recent suspensions, a cumulative total of 142 opposition MPs have now been suspended from their respective houses, facing suspension until at least the conclusion of the winter session. The opposition continues to press for statements from the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, as well as a discussion on the breach of Parliament security that occurred last week.

