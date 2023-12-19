Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Maintain decorum while responding to Opposition criticism': PM Modi's advice to BJP MPs

    The meeting held at the Parliament complex followed the suspension of 92 Opposition MPs from both Houses due to protests over the Lok Sabha security breach on December 13. Reacting to this, PM Modi attributed the disruption to the frustration of the Opposition over recent electoral setbacks.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 12:03 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (December 19) emphasized the need for maintaining decorum and civility in response to criticism directed at BJP MPs by the Opposition. During the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, PM Modi advised his party members to counter criticism with respectful language, highlighting the focus on nation-building over political squabbles.

    Allahabad HC dismisses Muslim pleas, sanctions temple restoration at Gyanvapi; check details

    PM Modi pointed out that while the Opposition aims to oust the government, their focus remains on shaping a brighter future for the nation. He expressed concerns about certain parties tacitly supporting the Parliament security breach, deeming it as perilous as the breach itself, calling for collective condemnation from those upholding democratic values.

    The Prime Minister highlighted the dangerous precedent set by some political leaders who attempted to rationalize the breach by linking it to unemployment and price rise. PM Modi underlined the potential electoral consequences of the Opposition's behavior, predicting a decline in their numbers in the 2024 polls while foreseeing gains for the BJP.

    Karnataka HC urges govt to impose fines on silent spectators in Belagavi woman stripping case

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 12:03 PM IST
