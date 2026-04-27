TMC MP Mitali Bag's convoy was allegedly attacked by BJP workers in Arambagh, West Bengal. TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee visited her, and the party accused BJP of a 'brutal attack' on a woman and Scheduled Caste representative.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday visited the Arambagh Medical College to meet TMC MP Mitali Bag after her convoy was allegedly attacked in Arambagh in West Bengal.

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TMC Accuses BJP of 'Brutal' Attack

Trinamool Congress accused the BJP of attacking Bag's convoy when she was on her way to attend Abhishek Banerjee's rally in Arambagh. Sharing Mitali Bag's video, TMC, in a post on X said, "Amit Shah threatened our leaders and party workers that anyone who steps out of their house would be hanged upside down. Today, that threat was acted upon. Our MP, Mitali Bag, an elected female representative from the Scheduled Caste community, was brutally and dastardly attacked by BJP lumpens and thugs. Her car was vandalised. Her windshield was smashed. Shards of glass pierced her body. Hear her writhe in agony."

"This is an attempt on the life of an elected Member of Parliament. Amit Shah issued the order from the stage. His lumpens carried it out on the street. The chain of command is direct. The responsibility is his. This is the extent to which the BJP is willing to go when defeat stares them in the face. Violence. Blood. An attack on a woman. An attack on a Scheduled Caste representative. In broad daylight. Without shame," the post read.

Arambagh: A Key Electoral Contest

The Arambag seat is currently held by the BJP's Madhusudan Bag, who defeated TMC's Sujata Mondal by a margin of 7,172 (3.3 per cent) votes. The seat used to be a Communist Party of India (Marxist) bastion before the 2011 delimitation. TMC won the seat twice in 2011 and 2016, before losing it to the BJP in the 2021 polls. The BJP has fielded Hemanta Bag against the TMC's Mitali Bag to defend the constituency. CPI(M)'s Bithika Pandit is also in fray.

Upcoming Election Phase

This comes ahead of the second phase of polling in West Bengal for the 2026 Assembly elections scheduled for April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)