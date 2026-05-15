Trinamool Congress slams BJP over a Rs 3/litre fuel price hike, accusing the party of reversing pre-poll promises in West Bengal. The Centre attributes the nationwide hike to the global energy crisis amid conflict in West Asia.

TMC Slams BJP Over 'Broken Promises'

All India Trinamool Congress on Friday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party over recent fuel price hikes, alleging that promises made during elections are already being reversed in West Bengal under the new government.

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In a post on X, the party took a swipe at the BJP's West Bengal leadership and questioned the implementation of pre-poll assurances. "Kya huaaa, tera vaadaaaaa??! Absurd how Mr Suvendu Adhikari has already started going back on his promises to the people of Bengal! Isn't it time to act?" the post said.

The Trinamool Congress also highlighted the rise in petrol and diesel prices, comparing rates in Delhi and Kolkata and alleging inconsistency in governance claims. "MS (petrol) prices (in Rs per litre): Delhi 97.77 (+3.00), Kolkata 108.74 (+3.29). HSD (diesel) prices (in Rs per litre): Delhi 90.67 (+3.00), Kolkata 95.13 (+3.11)," the party said.

Calling the situation a failure of governance, the post added, "Double Engine, Double Jumla," in a direct attack on the BJP's governance model.

Nationwide Hike Amid Global Tensions

This comes after petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 3 per litre across the country on Friday. In New Delhi, petrol prices increased from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel rates rose from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre.

The hike comes amid growing concerns over the global energy crisis triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The geopolitical tensions, particularly the US-Israel and Iran conflict that began on February 28 this year, have disrupted global crude oil supplies and pushed Brent crude prices above USD 100 per barrel. The situation further intensified after disruptions and blockades near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most crucial maritime oil trade routes. Several West Asian nations involved in the conflict are among the leading fuel suppliers globally.

Centre Assures Stable Fuel Supply

Despite rising global crude oil prices, the Centre has maintained that India has sufficient fuel reserves and there is no shortage of petroleum products in the country.

Earlier on May 12, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said India had ensured uninterrupted supplies of petrol, diesel and LPG despite global volatility and supply shocks. Addressing the CII Annual Business Summit 2026, Puri said fuel prices in India had largely remained stable since 2022 due to strong policy coordination and effective supply management.

"If you look at the fiscal situation, if you look at the fact that my oil companies are losing Rs 1,000 crores every day, the under recovery is going to be Rs 1,98,000 crores. The losses are Rs 1 lakh crore, if you look at the quarter. In that context, how long can you keep it like this? Where is the oil? It used to be around $64 or $65. It has gone up to $115 in that basket," he said.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has also stated that crude oil inventories remain stable, refineries are functioning at optimum levels, and adequate stocks of petrol, diesel and LPG are available across the country. (ANI)