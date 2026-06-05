LoP Ritabrata Banerjee condemned a protest led by BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal outside an expelled TMC leader's home as 'shameful', filing a case. Tibrewal used mules to protest alleged corruption by Sandipan Saha and his father.

LoP Ritabrata Banerjee Slams 'Shameful' Protest

Leader of Opposition and expelled Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Ritabrata Banerjee on Friday termed the protest led by BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal outside the residence of expelled TMC leader Sandipan Saha as "shameful," and urged authorities to take action against such incidents.

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Addressing a meeting held at Sandipan Saha's residence, Banerjee questioned the intent behind the protest, alleging that BJP workers had created unrest. He also stated that a case has been registered against the incident.

"Priyanka Tibrewal, the BJP candidate who was defeated from Entally Assembly Constituency, protested in front of Sandipan Saha's house. This is shameful. We have filed a case against this incident at New Market PS," Ritabrata Banerjee said.

He further questioned the presence of the protest outside the residence, saying, "If there was public outrage, was she also a part of the public? What was she doing there? Sandipan Saha's house does not come under the Entally constituency, but the Chowringhee constituency. By gathering people from outside, they (the BJP) did this." Banerjee also expressed confidence in his party's growing support, stating, "I will say only one thing, our numbers will keep increasing."

BJP's 'Donkey' Protest Against Alleged Corruption

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Tibrewal led a protest outside the residence of Sandipan Saha in Kolkata's Entally area, alleging land grabbing and extortion by him and his father, TMC leader Swarna Kamal Saha.

Symbolic Protest to Highlight Exploitation

The protest drew attention after demonstrators brought two mules with photographs of Sandipan Saha and his father pasted on them. Tibrewal said the symbolic act was intended to highlight what she described as the exploitation of common people.

"These donkeys that the public has brought are to show that there were two donkeys in Trinamool, Sandipan Saha and Swarna Kamal Saha. Those people have looted the public's money. Now let them answer why they looted," Tibrewal told ANI during the protest.

Ritabrata's Appointment as LoP

Ritabrata was appointed Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Assembly on June 3. A letter with the support of 58 MLAs of the Trinamool nominating the Uluberia Purba MLA was submitted to the Speaker of West Bengal Assembly Rathindra Bose, who appointed Ritabrata as the LoP.

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