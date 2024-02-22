Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ED searches Hiranandani group premises in and around Mumbai as part of FEMA probe

    The action was reportedly initiated based on new information received by the investigating agency regarding an alleged foreign exchange violation. Notably, the operation is unrelated to Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, whose name was previously associated with Darshan Hiranandani, son of company co-founder Niranjan Hiranandani.

    Enforcement Directorate searches Hiranandani group premises in and around Mumbai as part of FEMA probe AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 22, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on Thursday at four premises linked to the Hiranandani Group, a prominent real estate developer in India. The searches were carried out in three locations in Mumbai and one in Panvel, focusing on potential violations of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) regulations.

    The action was reportedly initiated based on new information received by the investigating agency regarding an alleged foreign exchange violation. Notably, the operation is unrelated to Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, whose name was previously associated with Darshan Hiranandani, son of company co-founder Niranjan Hiranandani.

    Darul Uloom Deoband issues fatwa endorsing 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', NCPCR takes action

    Darshan Hiranandani gained attention in a 'cash for query' case involving former TMC MP Mahua Moitra. In this case, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused Moitra of accepting money and expensive gifts from Darshan in exchange for raising parliamentary questions. The recent ED raids, however, are distinct from these allegations and are specifically focused on FEMA rule violations by the Hiranandani Group.

    United States helped India during LAC standoff with China: Defence Secy Giridhar Aramane

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2024, 12:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    United States helped India during LAC standoff with China: Defence Secy Giridhar Aramane

    United States helped India during LAC standoff with China: Defence Secy Giridhar Aramane

    Darul Uloom Deoband issues fatwa endorsing 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', NCPCR takes action AJR

    Darul Uloom Deoband issues fatwa endorsing 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', NCPCR takes action

    Inside details of talks emerge; farmer 'leaders' stand a threat to Punjab's agricultural resilience: Sources

    Inside details of talks emerge; farmer 'leaders' stand a threat to Punjab's agricultural resilience: Sources

    PM Modi explores captivating Amul exhibition showcasing iconic advertisements in Ahmedabad (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi explores captivating Amul exhibition showcasing iconic advertisements in Ahmedabad (WATCH)

    Kerala: Family of two-year-old girl rescued from abductors refuses to join probe, wants to go back to Bihar anr

    Kerala: Family of two-year-old girl rescued from abductors refuses to join probe, wants to go back to Bihar

    Recent Stories

    United States helped India during LAC standoff with China: Defence Secy Giridhar Aramane

    United States helped India during LAC standoff with China: Defence Secy Giridhar Aramane

    Karnatakas Liquid Gold: The Fragrant Ambassador of India

    Karnataka's Liquid Gold: The Fragrant Ambassador of India

    Attukal Pongala 2024: How to make Pongala payasam at home? Check easy recipe HERE anr

    Attukal Pongala 2024: How to make Pongala payasam at home? Check easy recipe HERE

    'Joker 2': Lady Gaga charged THIS much for her role in the film RKK

    'Joker 2': Lady Gaga charged THIS much for her role in the film

    Darul Uloom Deoband issues fatwa endorsing 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', NCPCR takes action AJR

    Darul Uloom Deoband issues fatwa endorsing 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', NCPCR takes action

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon