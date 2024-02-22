ED searches Hiranandani group premises in and around Mumbai as part of FEMA probe

The action was reportedly initiated based on new information received by the investigating agency regarding an alleged foreign exchange violation. Notably, the operation is unrelated to Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, whose name was previously associated with Darshan Hiranandani, son of company co-founder Niranjan Hiranandani.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on Thursday at four premises linked to the Hiranandani Group, a prominent real estate developer in India. The searches were carried out in three locations in Mumbai and one in Panvel, focusing on potential violations of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) regulations.

The action was reportedly initiated based on new information received by the investigating agency regarding an alleged foreign exchange violation. Notably, the operation is unrelated to Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, whose name was previously associated with Darshan Hiranandani, son of company co-founder Niranjan Hiranandani.

Darshan Hiranandani gained attention in a 'cash for query' case involving former TMC MP Mahua Moitra. In this case, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused Moitra of accepting money and expensive gifts from Darshan in exchange for raising parliamentary questions. The recent ED raids, however, are distinct from these allegations and are specifically focused on FEMA rule violations by the Hiranandani Group.

