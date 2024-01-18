Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    TMC leader Mahua Moitra challenges eviction notice in Delhi high court

    Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra has moved the Delhi High Court to challenge the Directorate of Estate's eviction notice for her government bungalow in Delhi. The notice arose due to her expulsion from the Lok Sabha last year, prompting the Directorate of Estates to request her evacuation

    Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra has taken legal action against the Directorate of Estate's eviction notice for her government bungalow in the national capital. The matter has been presented before the bench of Justice Girish Kathpaliya in the Delhi High Court. The Directorate of Estates had instructed Moitra to vacate the government residence due to her expulsion from the Lok Sabha last year. The bungalow was allocated to her during her tenure as a Member of Parliament. With her no longer holding the MP position, the department requested her prompt evacuation.

    The Directorate of Estates is responsible for overseeing and maintaining official and residential properties owned by the Central government.

    Recent reports also indicated that the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry issued another notice, urging Moitra to vacate the premises. A source stated that following the eviction notice on Tuesday, officials from the Directorate of Estates would be dispatched to ensure the prompt evacuation of the government bungalow.

    Moitra faced expulsion from the Lok Sabha last month after the Ethics Committee found her guilty of misconduct. The accusations involved sharing her parliamentary website login credentials with businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for bribes. Moitra defended herself, claiming no monetary transaction was established and that she shared the details to have her questions typed by his staff on the portal.

    The Directorate of Estates had initially set a deadline for Moitra to vacate the residence by January 7, sending multiple notices to her. On January 4, the Delhi High Court advised the Trinamool leader to seek permission from the Directorate of Estates to continue occupying the government accommodation allotted to her. While acknowledging that authorities can allow a resident to overstay for up to six months per the rules, the court emphasized that the Directorate of Estates should independently assess Moitra's case.

