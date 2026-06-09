BJP MLA Shankar Sikdar claims TMC lacks ideology and rebels are trying to 'save their own skins' amid viral claims of 20 MPs joining the NDA. TMC leader Kirti Azad dismissed the list as 'fake', calling it a failed 'Operation Lotus' by the BJP.

BJP MLA Claims TMC Rebels 'Saving Their Skins'

Amid the speculation on 20 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs' reported move to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Shankar Sikdar on Tuesday asserted that the Opposition party lacks "ideology" and rebels are trying to save their own skins by distancing themselves from Mamata Banerjee. The BJP leader added that the Chief Minister had earlier predicted that the TMC would disintegrate within 6 months.

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Speaking to ANI on TMC MPs' reported move to join NDA, the BJP MLA said, "Our CM had predicted that it would take 6 months for this party to disintegrate. Yet, we see that after the election, the party's situation collapsed completely in just 1 month. A party gains true standing when it is grounded in an ideology. TMC, however, lacks one. Its only ideology is figuring out how to siphon funds from the market...now that they are out of power, they lack the authority to command market funds...people are trying to save their own skins by distancing themselves from Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee."

The remarks came after a viral graphic circulated on social media, which claimed that a "separate group" of 20 Trinamool Congress (TMC) Members of Parliament is set to extend support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre. The claim, which has surfaced amid the ongoing political developments in the national capital, lists several prominent TMC leaders and newly elected MPs.

According to the viral image, the group allegedly includes Kakoli Dastidar, Satabdi Roy, Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, Partha Bhowmick, Pratima Mondal, Bapi Halder, Mala Roy, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Prasun Banerjee, June Malia, Sharmila Sarkar, Asit Kumar Mal, Mitali Bag, Deepak Adhikari (Dev), Kalipada Soren, Arup Chakraborty, Yusuf Pathan, Rachna Banerjee, Abu Taher Khan, and Saugata Roy.

It is claimed in the circulating post that these 20 lawmakers have formed a distinct faction within the Mamata Banerjee-led party to back the NDA government.

TMC Dismisses List as 'Fake and Fabricated'

Reacting to this development, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) leader Kirti Azad dismissed a viral social media post, calling it a "fake and fabricated" list floated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Taking to X, Kirti Azad claimed that the attempt to create a rift within the party has failed and asserted that several MPs mentioned in the list have already denied signing any such documents.

"This fake and fabricated list has been floated by the BJP. Six out of these have categorically denied having signed on any documents/papers. Operation Lotus has failed. Amit Shah has failed," Azad wrote on X.

Internal Rift Over LoP Post Surfaces

Expelled TMC leader and Deputy LoP in West Bengal Assembly, Sandipan Saha, said, "From what I know, there is no provision for expulsion from the party in Trinamool's constitution. Even if you expel, the LoP elected by more than 2/3 MLAs will get due status."

He added, "We have achieved a 2/3 majority with 58 MLAs' signatures, and this number is increasing. This is the legislative party which will be the principal Opposition in the Assembly."

The rift seen amidst the backdrop of heightened political turbulence within the TMC following claims by a group of rebel MLAs, including expelled party leaders Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha, who have said they have the backing of 58 legislators in the West Bengal Assembly, and rejected the party leadership's choice of Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay for the post of Leader of Opposition (LoP).