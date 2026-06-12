Amid a major rift in TMC, 19 MPs seek separate Lok Sabha seating. This follows the party's poor election show and multiple Rajya Sabha MP resignations, fuelling uncertainty over its cohesion and speculation of a split or merger.

Amid intensifying internal rift within West Bengal's Trinamool Congress (TMC), a series of resignations and rebel assertions have fuelled uncertainty over the party's internal cohesion and possible merger. A major turmoil emerged within TMC, as 19 breakaway MPs, including senior leaders Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Satabdi Roy, submitted their names to the Lok Sabha Speaker's Office on May 18, according to sources on Friday. The list of MPs also includes Bapi Haldar, Dr. Sharmila Sarkar, Prasun Bandyopadhyay, Jagadish Barma Basunia, Asit Kumar Mal, Arup Chakraborty, Rachna Banerjee, Saayoni Ghosh, Khalilur Rahaman, Abu Taher Khan, Yusuf Pathan, Mitali Bag, Mala Roy, Kalipada Soren, Deepak Adhikari, June Malia, and Partha Bhowmick.

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Rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar confirmed that a group of 20 MPs has formally sought separate seating arrangements in the Lok Sabha, signalling an organisational split within the party's parliamentary ranks. This move comes amid growing internal tensions within the TMC following the party's underwhelming performance in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections, which has reportedly led to a widening rift between the party veterans and the central leadership headed by Mamata Banerjee.

Wave of Resignations in Rajya Sabha

On Thursday, TMC MP Prakash Chik Baraik, representing West Bengal in the Rajya Sabha, resigned from the Upper House. This is the third such resignation within a week. On June 10, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev resigned as a member of the Upper House. On June 8, Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigned as a member of the Upper House of Parliament and from the primary membership of the TMC. Soon after resigning as a member of the Rajya Sabha amid the turmoil within Trinamool Congress, former TMC MP Prakash Chik Baraik on Thursday said that he has "accepted the opinion of the people" of West Bengal and then took the decision to resign from the Upper House.

Rebel Faction Claims MLA Support

Earlier on Wednesday, Rebel TMC leader Ritabrata Banerjee categorically rejected speculation of any merger between the dissident faction and the Congress, asserting that the ongoing developments remain strictly internal to the organisation. Banerjee, who was recently recognised as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) by the West Bengal Assembly Speaker, claimed that his camp now commands the support of 64 MLAs, an increase from the 58 who initially signed the letter of support. He asserted that these legislators are preparing to formally submit a letter to the Speaker to solidify their position.

Speculation Over NDA Alignment

Meanwhile, reports of rebel TMC MPs meeting Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and BJP leaders in West Bengal have triggered speculation of a possible alignment with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). However, no official merger has been confirmed. Any such move would require compliance with the anti-defection law under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which mandates a two-thirds majority for recognition of a split. (ANI)