TMC MPs including Sagarika Ghose and Mahua Moitra have demanded Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak, vowing 'no discussion' in Parliament until he steps down and rejecting any talks with the government.

TMC's firm stand: 'First resignation, then discussion'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose on Thursday demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan before any discussion on the NEET issue in Parliament, saying, "first resignation, then discussion in Parliament."

Speaking to ANI on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet on setting up fast-track courts to ensure stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks, Ghose said that the Opposition was demanding a discussion on NEET in the House but insisted that Dharmendra Pradhan must resign before the discussion. "First resignation, then discussion. We are demanding discussion on NEET in the House but before the discussion, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will have to resign. If he does not resign, then we will not discuss. Why will Dharmendra Pradhan not resign? This is a very important question..." she said.

Further, reacting to the Prime Minister's announcement on fast-track courts in paper leak cases, TMC MP Sougata Roy said, "We will see what the students will have to say on this."

TMC MP Mahua Moitra further added that there would be no discussion and no talk before Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Speaking to reporters, she said, "Today, for the third consecutive day, all metro stations in Delhi have been closed. These people can't run a government like this. Delhi is under siege. We, inside Parliament, and outside Parliament have only one demand: Dharmendra Pradhan resign. If the government wants to compromise with us internally and silence the voices of children outside, that will never happen. The voice of the people outside, the voice of the people's representatives inside Parliament, are demanding the same- Dharmendra Pradhan must resign. No discussion, no talk, first resign, then talk," she added.

Moitra slams govt, Delhi Police

The Lok Sabha MP Moitra asserted that a fast-track court should be set up against Delhi Police as they beat up children during the July 20 CJP's protest. "What fast-track courts have been set up in 10 years? Till yesterday, you had the Delhi Police and hired goons in uniform and without nameplates beat up children. A fast track court should be set up for that. You are filing FIRs against the children. What fast-track court will you set up? The one who is responsible for all this is the Education Minister. The Prime Minister is saying we should take collective responsibility. Why should we take collective responsibility? Your Minister, your government, you caused the paper leak, so how can we take responsibility?..." she said.

PM Modi announces fast-track courts

Amid intensifying protests against the Centre over the NEET paper leak issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised the importance of the youth's future, announcing that fast-track courts will be set up to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. In a post on X, PM Modi stated that those involved in compromising the future of the youth "will not be spared," adding that relevant authorities have been directed to take all necessary measures. (ANI)