Tension flared in Kolkata before the West Bengal Assembly election vote count as Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) agents engaged in a verbal dispute. The argument occurred outside a Bhabanipur counting center over alleged unequal permissions for agents entering the facility.

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 4 (ANI): A tense situation was reported outside the counting centre at Sakhawat Memorial School in Bhabanipur Assembly constituency on Monday, as West Bengal entered its verdict day amid tight security arrangements.

A verbal argument broke out between counting agents of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) outside the centre ahead of the start of counting of votes for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Counting of votes for all 293 constituencies is scheduled to begin at 8 am, marking the culmination of a prolonged and high-stakes electoral campaign in the state.

According to a TMC worker present at the spot, the dispute arose over alleged differences in permission being given to agents inside the counting centre.

Speaking to ANI, the TMC worker said, "They are not allowing us to take files or pens inside, but the BJP polling agents are allowed to take them inside. Rules should be the same for everyone. We are the people of Mamata Banerjee. There is no bigger identity than this."

On the other hand, a BJP counting agent countered the allegation, stating that rules were being followed and that the TMC side was creating unnecessary disturbance.

"They are not carrying their ID cards. We are wearing our ID cards. They are creating a ruckus unnecessarily. BJP is winning with a majority in West Bengal and even in Bhabanipur," the BJP counting agent told ANI.

Counting is expected to proceed under strict arrangements across the state.

This comes in the last hour before the counting of votes begins across the state at 8:00 am with postal ballots, followed by EVM counting at 8:30 am, with results to be updated in real time on ECINET and the official election portal.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Sunday also issued a stern warning against disruption, promising a transparent and peaceful counting day backed by a massive security apparatus.

In a series of briefings ahead of the count, Agarwal emphasised that the Election Commission has left nothing to chance, deploying a rigorous three-tier security system to guard counting centres across the state.

To ensure the integrity of the process, a multi-layered force has been mobilised. 200 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are dedicated exclusively to counting centres. Security is divided between the State Police, State Armed Police, and CAPF. CCTV cameras have been installed outside counting halls to monitor all movement. (ANI)