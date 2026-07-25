T.K. Anil Kumar assumes charge as Secretary, Dept of School Education. The move is part of a larger bureaucratic reshuffle amid the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, which also saw Naresh Pal Gangwar appointed as Higher Education Secretary.

T.K. Anil Kumar, a 1995-batch IAS officer of the Karnataka cadre, assumed charge as Secretary of the Department of School Education & Literacy under the Ministry of Education on July 24. A former Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Rural Development, Kumar brings extensive administrative experience to the new role.

In an X post, the Education Ministry announced, "T.K. Anil Kumar has assumed charge as Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education on 24 July 2026. A 1995-batch IAS officer of the Karnataka cadre and former Additional Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, he brings with him extensive administrative experience." Shri T.K. Anil Kumar, has assumed charge as Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education on 24 July 2026. A 1995-batch IAS officer of the Karnataka cadre and former Additional Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, he brings with him extensive… pic.twitter.com/xM64uhrPOg — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) July 25, 2026

Reshuffle Amid NEET-UG Controversy

Earlier on Friday, Naresh Pal Gangwar was appointed as Secretary of the Department of Higher Education. Gangwar replaced Vineet Joshi, who was Higher Education Secretary. Joshi has been transferred to the Secretary in the Department of Panchayati Raj.

The replacement comes amid the ongoing NEET-UG paper leak issue.

NTA Overhauls Operations

Moreover, the National Testing Agency (NTA) terminated 47 officials from their service, sources said on Friday and added that legal and criminal actions will also be taken against some of these officials.

The sources said that the steps are part of a complete overhaul of the NTA that has been in controversy over paper leaks.

Minister Resigns Over Protests

Meanwhile, Pradhan resigned from the Union Cabinet today, stating that he had submitted his resignation to PM Modi to ensure that the protests over examination irregularities were not exploited by "anti-national forces."

The resignation came after weeks of nationwide protests over alleged examination irregularities and a 26-day hunger strike led by Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar. The agitation was spearheaded by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which has been demanding accountability over alleged paper leaks.

(ANI)