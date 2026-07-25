CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's father called Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation a 'good step' to calm student anger. Both parents expressed relief and pride, recounting the stress and fear they endured during the 37-day agitation.

Father of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, Bhagwanrao Dipke, on Saturday described Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as a necessary step to soothe the growing anger among protesting students and their families across the nation.

'Felt like picking him up and bringing him home'

Speaking to ANI, Bhagwanrao Dipke called Pradhan's resignation from the post of Union Education Minister "a very good step", saying that had the resignation not taken place, the direction of the protests could have been unpredictable. "It was a good thing because the children who were demanding his resignation were filled with anger. The children's parents were filled with anger. Their relatives were filled with anger, and it was growing day by day. Initially, it was confined to Jantar Mantar, but later, after the 20th, it spread throughout India. So, if he hadn't resigned, no one had an answer as to which direction the protest would have gone. So, Dharmendra Pradhan took a very good step. He resigned and made the child happy. I was very stressed that my child was sitting there, sleeping there, eating there. He contracted dengue and typhoid. I felt like going there and picking him up and bringing him home. At the time of the lathi charge, on the 20th, I was crying the whole day," he said.

'Couldn't sleep, lost appetite': Mother recalls sleepless nights

Meanwhile, Abhijeet Dipke's mother Anita Dipke expressed that she remained under stress and endured sleepless nights during the protests. SShe expressed pride in her son's role in leading the prostest, saying he had achieved something significant at a young age. "I am very happy. I feel very proud. I was scared at times because he was beaten. I kept worrying about what might happen to him. They slapped him. I felt terrible. I couldn't sleep. I stayed awake until three or four o'clock in the morning. I couldn't eat either. Both of us lost our appetite and couldn't sleep. Since June 7, we haven't felt like doing anything at home. He has done a tremendous job. He's still very young, yet he has accomplished something so significant at such a young age. I am extremely proud of him," she said.

Protest withdrawn 'in good faith'

Earlier, celebratory firecrackers were burst outside Dipke's residence follwoing the resignation of Pradhan.

Meanwhile, Cockroach Janata Party announced that it has withdrawn the 37-day-long agitation at Jantar Mantar in "good faith" after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down from the Council of Ministers and the outfit received assurances from the government on its other demands.

Addressing a press conference at the Constitution Club in the national capital, CJP's Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das said, "Cockroach Janta Party declares that we withdraw the agitation in good faith, with the understanding that the agreed-upon terms will be executed within the agreed-upon timelines."

The development comes after Dharmendra Pradhan submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that he was stepping down in the larger interest of students to ensure that the country's youth do not become "trapped in a web of confusion."