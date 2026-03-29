A voter awareness rally was held in Tirupattur, led by District Collector Sivasoundaravalli, to encourage 100% turnout for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. Students from various sports disciplines participated to highlight the importance of voting.

A voter awareness rally was held in Tirupattur ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, flagged off by District Collector Sivasoundaravalli, who led the campaign to encourage citizens to exercise their right to vote. Students participated actively, promoting 100 per cent voting and urging citizens to exercise their democratic rights.

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As part of these initiatives, a voter awareness rally was organised on Sunday, covering a route from the Taluk Office to Thuyya Nenja College. Students from various schools participated enthusiastically in the rally, using creative and engaging methods to spread awareness.

Representing a wide range of sports disciplines, including karate, silambam, boxing, skating, basketball, volleyball, and kabaddi, the students delivered a strong message advocating 100 per cent voter turnout.

Through demonstrations and coordinated displays, they highlighted the importance of civic responsibility and active participation in elections.

Collector Emphasises Importance of Voting

Addressing the gathering, District Collector Sivasoundaravalli emphasised that achieving full voter turnout is essential for strengthening democracy.

Sivasoundaravalli urged all eligible citizens above 18 years of age to exercise their franchise without fail, and encouraged students to educate their families and communities on the importance of voting.

The rally effectively raised awareness among the public about the significance of exercising their democratic right.

Parties Prepare for TN Assembly Elections

Earlier, several political parties ramped up preparations, with a notable surge in the modification of campaign vehicles.

In Tiruchirappalli, vehicle fabricators have been busy equipping vehicles with LED lights, advanced lighting systems, wireless audio setups, and party banners.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

The main electoral contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes Congress, DMDK, and the VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay-led TVK is attempting to turn the state elections into a three-way contest. (ANI)