Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to launch facial recognition for easier darshan starting March 1

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams: According to the recent notification from the temple authority, "TTD set to introduce Facial Recognition Technology on an experimental basis at Vaikuntham 2 and AMS systems from March 1 onwards.

The Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh plans to launch the facial recognition technology beginning March 1. In the recent announcement, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) said the step was being taken 'to enhance transparency in tokenless darshan.' This action will also help temple officials provide better services to the thousands of devotees who visit the temple daily.

According to the recent notification from the temple authority, "TTD set to introduce Facial Recognition Technology on an experimental basis at Vaikuntham 2 and AMS systems from March 1 onwards. The goal is to improve transparency in tokenless darshan and accommodation allotment systems to provide more efficient services to many visiting pilgrims. This new technology system will prevent people from obtaining additional tokens in the Sarva Darshan Complex and at the Caution Deposit refund counters."

According to reports, approximately 7,000 accommodation facilities, of which 1,000 are reserved, and day visitors usually book the remainder.

With a declared net worth of over Rs 2.5 lakh crore (about USD 30 billion), the Tirumala Tirupati temple is the world's richest Hindu temple. Last week, the TTD board approved a budget of Rs 3,096 crores for 2022-23.

Also read: TTD opens online ticket booking for Vaikunta Ekadashi special darshan in January 2023; here's how to book

Also read: Tirumala Temple to remain closed on October 25, November 8 due to solar, lunar eclipses

Also read: TDD reveals Tirumala Venkateswara's weath details, properties are worth more than Rs 80000 crore: Report