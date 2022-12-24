TTD opens online ticket booking for Vaikunta Ekadashi special darshan in January 2023; here's how to book

TTD online booking, Jan 2023: The Vaikunta Ekadasi will be observed for ten days from January 2, 2023, to January 11, 2023. The special darshan tickets of Rs 300 were available for booking from 9:00 am on December 24, 2022.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has started the online ticket booking facility for Vaikunta Dwara darshanam. The Vaikunta Ekadasi will be observed for ten days from January 2, 2023, to January 11, 2023. The special darshan tickets of Rs 300 were available for booking from 9:00 am on December 24, 2022. To make the online booking, follow the below-mentioned steps,

TTD online tickets: know how to make bookings

1) Navigate to the official website, https://tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in/

2) Enter your mobile number and captcha code on the screen and generate 'OTP.'

3) The OTP will be sent on your mobile; enter it and then log in

4) Select the location for the pilgrimage

5) Choose your preferred time slots for TTD booking. Available slots will be displayed in green, while non-available slots will be displayed in red. If slot booking is quick, you will see a yellow colour, while blue coloured slots indicate that the specific slots have yet to be released.

Every day, over 50,000 pilgrims visit the Sri Venkateswara Temple. Given the many pilgrims, the TTD has implemented online e-services for ticket booking. According to TTD, on December 23, 2022, 62,055 pilgrims had darshan.

On December 23, 2022, the annual Adhyayanotsavams began at Ranganayakula Mandapam in Tirumala temple. The longest annual festival lasts 25 days, starting 11 days before Vaikuntha Ekadasi and ending on January 15.

The festival is unique in that all 4000 hymns written by 12 Alwars, known as Nalayira Divyprabandha Pasurams, will be recited daily, according to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam in its statement.

