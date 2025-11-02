Tirumala celebrated Kaishika Dwadashi with the rare, once-a-year procession of Lord Ugra Srinivasa Murthy. The deity, along with Sridevi and Bhudevi, blessed devotees before sunrise, an event commemorating the legend of Nambaduvan.

On the auspicious occasion of Kaishika Dwadashi, the Kaishika Dwadashi Asthanam was conducted with great elegance at the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple on Sunday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Rare Annual Procession

Between 4:30 am and 5:30 am, Lord Ugra Srinivasa Murthy, accompanied by Goddesses Sridevi and Bhudevi, graciously bestowed blessings upon devotees during a procession along the temple streets (mada veedhis). In light of the gentle rain, the Lord provided darshan to the assembled devotees within the Ghatatopam mandapam.

Ugra Srinivasa Murthy, also known as Venkatathurai Varu or Snapana Beram, is taken out in procession along with Sridevi and Bhudevi only once a year on Kaishika Dwadashi before sunrise. After the procession, the deities were brought back to the Bangaru Vakili (Golden Entrance), and the Kaishika Dwadashi Asthanam was performed as per tradition, accompanied by the recitation of the Kaishika Purana. This special celebration is held only once a year.

Among the five berams (forms of the Lord), Ugra Srinivasa Murthy remains inside the sanctum throughout the year and comes out only on this day to bless devotees during the procession. Later, temple priests perform the Asthanam by presenting the temple accounts to the Lord.

'Kaisika Dwadasi' is considered one of the most important annual festivals celebrated with religious fervour. In line with an ancient tradition, the processional deities of 'Ugra Srinivasamurthy', accompanied by His two consorts on either side, were paraded around the mada streets of the sacred temple just before dawn. Following the procession, Asthanam was conducted inside the shrine, according to information on the TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) website.

Legend Behind the Festival

According to the temple's legend, Nambaduvan, a devoted follower of Lord Maha Vishnu from a marginalised community, encounters a demon (who is actually a Brahmin cursed to become a demon) that threatens to take his life, as stated on the website. The devotee, convinced of his impending fate, believes that since he is on his way to offer prayers to the Lord, he will undoubtedly become the demon's prey upon his return from worship.

After singing a keerthan in Kaisika Raaga as part of his prayers, he returns to surrender himself as sustenance for the demon. According to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, recognising the devotee's sincerity, the demon spares him and reverts to his original form, freeing himself from the curse. Meanwhile, the devoted worshipper achieves salvation. This event is commemorated as Kaisika Dwadasi in honour of the keerthan performed by the devotee in Kaisika Raaga. (ANI)