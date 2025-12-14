Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma participated in a cleanliness drive in Jaipur, marking his government's 2-year anniversary. He also launched a road safety campaign, unveiling a poster and honouring good Samaritans for their life-saving work.

CM Marks 2-Year Tenure with Cleanliness Drive

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Sunday participated in the state-level cleanliness awareness drive and Shramdaan program in Jaipur. The Chief Minister highlighted that the event was not only about cleanliness but also about instilling a sense of respect, dignity and responsibility towards society among citizens.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing the gathering, CM Sharma said, "Tomorrow is 15th December. On this very day tomorrow, our government took the oath, and today marks the completion of 2 years of our tenure. Over the past 2 years, our government has consistently worked across all sectors. Today, we are further strengthening that great resolve of ours for cleanliness."

Road Safety Campaign Launched in Jaipur

Earlier on Saturday, CM Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa attended the Amar Jawan Jyoti, a state-level ceremony in Jaipur. They emphasised the message of safe driving by unveiling the road safety campaign poster. Additionally, they administered the road safety pledge to the public. The pledge was a commitment to drive carefully and follow the rules and measures to ensure everyone's safety on the road. People repeated after the CM, in a show of support for efforts to improve street safety.

'6 E's' Poster Unveiled for Awareness

On stage, together with DCM and others, the CM unveiled the new road safety poster, which showcased the 6 E's. It pertains to education, engagement, emergency care, enforcement, engineering and evaluation. This poster was created to raise awareness of how people can maintain their own safety while also aiding others in situations where someone is injured.

Good Samaritans Honoured for Life-Saving Efforts

As the ceremony went on, the good Samaritans who had saved many lives were called on stage to honour their efforts. That included Sandeep Gupta, who has saved 108 lives to date by converting his Fortuner into an ambulance during accidents. Another recipient was Nitesh Yadav, who responded immediately after spotting an accident late at night and transported the injured to the nearby hospital.