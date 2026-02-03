Former Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao filed a police complaint against AP CM Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and Nara Lokesh for allegedly hurting religious sentiments with false claims about Tirumala laddus, citing a debunking SIT report.

Complaint Over Tirumala Laddu Statements

Former Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao has filed a complaint at the Two Town Police Station in Vijayawada, demanding action against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Minister Nara Lokesh for allegedly making statements that hurt the religious sentiments of devotees in connection with the Tirumala laddu issue.

Speaking to the media, Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao said that Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and Nara Lokesh repeatedly claimed that pig fat and fish oil were mixed in the Tirumala laddu prasadam. However, the SIT report has now confirmed that no animal fat is involved. "Despite this, Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and Nara Lokesh continue to speak in a manner that demeans the Tirumala prasadam. This shows that they have no devotion towards Lord Venkateswara Swamy," Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao said.

Allegations Against Coalition Government

He said the report also revealed that such substances were used again during the present government's tenure. It is the coalition government that has committed sacrilege against the Lord of Lords. "Chandrababu Naidu knows very well that what he is doing is wrong, yet he continues to give evasive answers. After the laboratory report was released, it became clear to the public that the fault lay with the coalition government. Who put up banners on the roads, and is it justified to arrest people for questioning them? It is Chandrababu Naidu who is committing sacrilege against Tirumala," Rao alleged.

Accusations of Corruption and Political Violence

He said that MP Kesineni Chinni is speaking in Delhi wearing a suit, but he himself has been involved in several instances of corruption and illegal activities. When attacks are carried out on the houses of YSRCP leaders, TDP members are being given royal treatment by the police.

He said that the Tiruvuru MLA himself has spoken about MP Kesineni Chinni's corruption. He is not sparing even small contractors. "Who are you to preach morality to us?" he questioned.

Attack on YSRCP Leader's House

"The houses of Jogi Ramesh were set on fire using petrol bombs. Instead of booking those responsible under attempt to murder charges, how can they be granted bail so easily?" he further said.

Demand for President's Rule

He demanded that President's Rule be imposed in Andhra Pradesh. "It is ridiculous that the police are providing security to TDP leaders' houses instead of YSRCP leaders' houses," he said.

He reiterated that strict action must be taken against Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and Nara Lokesh for statements on the Tirumala laddu issue that hurt devotees' sentiments. (ANI)