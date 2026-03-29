A devotee from Thanjavur district was killed and two others were injured after a portion of the ceiling collapsed at the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple in Tiruchirappalli. The incident occurred where devotees were sleeping overnight for darshan.

A devotee was killed while two others were injured after a portion of the ceiling collapsed at the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple in Tiruchirappalli, police said on Sunday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The incident occurred at the Sannathi Street mandapam, where devotees were sleeping after arriving at Samayapuram for darshan.

Victim Identified, Injured Rescued

According to Trichy district police, Nadiya (32) from Thanjavur district died on the spot, while the other two were rescued by nearby devotees and shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital with the help of the 108 ambulance service.

Investigation Launched

On receiving information, Samayapuram police rushed to the spot and have launched an investigation into the incident. Police have cordoned off Sannathi Street following the mishap.

The temple, one of the prominent Shakti shrines in Tamil Nadu, witnesses a large number of devotees throughout the year, with many arriving on foot pilgrimage and staying overnight to offer prayers in the morning.