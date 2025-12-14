Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajiv Bindal has called upon party workers to prepare for a political change and the 2027 Assembly elections, asserting that the time has come to 'uproot' the current Congress government in the state.

Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party president Rajiv Bindal on Saturday called upon party workers and the people of the state to prepare for a political change, asserting that the time has come to "uproot" the present Congress government in Himachal Pradesh. Addressing a gathering in Shimla at a felicitation ceremony organised in honour of BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, Bindal urged party workers to begin preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections.

"The time has come to uproot the Himachal Pradesh government. I appeal to the people of the state and BJP workers to tighten their belts and prepare for the 2027 elections," Bindal said.

Felicitation for Nadda Amid BJP's Nationwide Advance

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party was moving forward under the leadership of Jagat Prakash Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was forming governments across the country.

Referring to the BJP's recent victory in Bihar, Bindal said the party had organised the felicitation ceremony in Shimla to honour Nadda for the "historic" win. "Under the leadership of Jagat Prakash Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP is advancing nationwide. After the big victory in Bihar, the Himachal Pradesh BJP organised this felicitation ceremony to honour our national president," he said.

New Party Office in Shimla

Bindal thanked Nadda for laying the foundation stone and performing the bhoomi pujan for a new, advanced BJP office in Shimla, and congratulated party workers for the upcoming modern party facility. "As a son of Himachal Pradesh and the national president of the BJP, we had the opportunity to honour him. We thank Nadda ji for laying the foundation stone of a beautiful and advanced BJP office in Shimla," Bindal said.

Criticism of State Congress Government

Taking a dig at the Congress government, Bindal criticised the celebrations organised in Mandi to mark three years of the state government, alleging that the ruling party had changed the very meaning of "system change". "The government even changed the name of its celebration to justify its slogan of 'vyavastha parivartan'. What they call system change has turned into complete misgovernance, which the people of Himachal want to change," he said.

He alleged that the Congress government had failed to fulfil its guarantees and election promises and that development work in the state had come to a halt. "Not a single guarantee has been fulfilled, promises remain unkept, and development has stalled. Even the assistance received from the Centre is not being utilised properly," Bindal said.

Mobilising for a 'Change' in Himachal

Referring to the BJP rally held in Dharamshala on December 4, Bindal said it had become clear that the people of Himachal Pradesh were seeking change. "The massive public response in the December 4 rally at Dharamshala against the state government has made it clear that people want change and want a BJP government in Himachal Pradesh," he said.

Calling upon party workers to intensify their efforts, Bindal urged the cadre to work with full commitment to bring the BJP back to power in the state. "I appeal to all party workers to gear up and work with full dedication, as the people of Himachal Pradesh want change and a BJP government," he added.

